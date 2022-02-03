SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Answer Key 2020 Released @ssc.nic.in: Check SSC Delhi Police Answer Key 2022 Download Link Here

SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Answer Key 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II), 2020 on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Exam 2020 can download the answer keys through the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in.

This facility of downloading SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Answer Key 2020 will be available for the candidates for a period of one month from 03 February 2022 (06:00 PM) to 03 March 2022 (06:00 PM). Candidates can download SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Answer Key 2020 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Answer Key 2020?

Visit the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Question Paper(s) - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II), 2020' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a PDF. Candidates are required to read the instructions and click on the link given in the PDF that reads 'Final Answer Keys: Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-II), 2020'. It will redirect you to the login page. Now, Enter your Roll number ( As per Admission Certificate), Password and click on the submit button. SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Answer Key 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Download SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Answer Key 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Answer Key 2020

The commission had declared the result of the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) on 6 January 2022. In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the commission has decided to upload the Final Answer Keys along with the Question Papers on the website of the Commission. Candidates can directly download SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Answer Key 2020 by clicking on the above link.

Check More Jobs Here:

Top 9 Government Sector Jobs 2022: Over 1.5 Vacancies in UPSC, Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Army, & Others, 10th/12th can apply

Teacher Recruitment 2022 Across India: 60,000+ Vacancies Available for Teacher Posts in Various Organizations, Check Here

Top 5 Government Job of the Day - 31 January 2022: Opportunities in Railways, MPSC, NHPC Limited & Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 1 February 2022: 22000+ Vacancies for Teachers, Clerk, MT, Apprentice & Others, Apply Now!

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 2 February 2022: Apply Online1300+ for Civil Services, Medical, Judicial Services & Others