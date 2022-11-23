SSC CR CGL Admit Card 2022 Released @ssc-cr.org: Download Central Region Hall Ticket Here

SSC CR CGL Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region uploaded the admit card of the Tier 1 Combine Graduate Level Exam for the students who have registered themselves for SSC CG Recruitment 2022 and selected their exam centre under Bihar and UP locations. Before downloading the admit cards, the students should check if their application is accepted or not. Those whose application is accepted can check download SSC Central Region Admit Card from the official website -

SSC CR CGL Admit Card Link is also given in this article below. The candidates can check their exact time, date and venue of the exam on their call letter.

SSC CR CGL Admit Card Download Link

SSC CGL Admit Card Download Link for Other Regions

How to Download SSC CR CGL Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of SSC CR - ssc-cr.org and click on ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL EXAMINATION, 2022 (TIER-I) TO BE HELD FROM 01/12/2022 TO 13/12/2022’

Now, you need to provide the registration ID/roll number, Date of Birth and select your first exam city as opted in the application form. In case you don’t know your registration ID or roll number, then you can provide your name, father’s name and date of birth.

Download the SSC CR Admit Card

Take a print out of the admit card

The commission is conducting the CGL Tier 1 Exam from 01 December to 13 December 2022 at various centres across the country.