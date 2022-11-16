SSC CGL Application Status 2022 Available: Tier 1 Admit Card Soon

SSC CGL Application Status and Admit Card 2022: The candidates can check the all the updates related to SSC CGL Admit Card and Application Status Here.

SSC CGL Application Status 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) activated the link of application status for Combined Graduate Level Exam 2022 (CGL 2022) on ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Those who have applied for SSC CGL Recrutiment 2022 can check whether their application status is accepted or not.

SSC CGL Application Status Link

Candidates whose application is accepted by the commission can attend the SSC CGL Exam 2022. SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam is scheduled to be held on 01 December and 13 December 2022. The Examination Centre, Date & Shift of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 (Tier I) w.r.t admitted candidates shall be published on the website in due course of time.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2022

The admit cards of the online exam for Paper 1 shall also be released on the official regional websites of the commission in due course of time. The candidate can download the SSC CGL Admit Card by visiting the regional website for which they have applied such as SSC NR, SSC SR, SSC KKR, SSC ER, SSC CR, SSC NWR, SSC NER, SSC MPR and SSC WR.

How to Check SSC CGL Application Status 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the commission

Step 2: Click on the application status available on the website "Click here to know your Application Status for Combined Graduate Level Exam, 2022 (Tier-I) to be held from 01/12/2022 to 13/12/2022"

Step 3: Provide your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Check your application link