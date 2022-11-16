SSC CGL Application Status 2022 Available: Tier 1 Admit Card Soon

SSC CGL Application Status 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) activated the link of application status for Combined Graduate Level Exam 2022 (CGL 2022) on ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Those who have applied for SSC CGL Recrutiment 2022 can check whether their application status is accepted or not.
SSC CGL Application Status Link
Candidates whose application is accepted by the commission can attend the SSC CGL Exam 2022. SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam is scheduled to be held on 01 December and 13 December 2022. The Examination Centre, Date & Shift of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 (Tier I) w.r.t admitted candidates shall be published on the website in due course of time.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2022
The admit cards of the online exam for Paper 1 shall also be released on the official regional websites of the commission in due course of time. The candidate can download the SSC CGL Admit Card by visiting the regional website for which they have applied such as SSC NR, SSC SR, SSC KKR, SSC ER, SSC CR, SSC NWR, SSC NER, SSC MPR and SSC WR.
How to Check SSC CGL Application Status 2022 ?
Step 1: Go to the official website of the commission
Step 2: Click on the application status available on the website "Click here to know your Application Status for Combined Graduate Level Exam, 2022 (Tier-I) to be held from 01/12/2022 to 13/12/2022"
Step 3: Provide your registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Check your application link
|SSC Regional Website
|SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card Download Link
|SSC Kerala Karnataka Region
|SSC KKR CGL Admit Card
|SSC Northern Region
|SSC NR CGL Admit Card
|SSC Eastern Region
|SSC ER CGL Admit Card
|SSC Madhya Pradesh Region
|SSC MPR CGL Admit Card
|SSC Southern Region
|SSC SR CGL Admit Card
|SSC Western Region
|SSC WR CGL Admit Card
|SSC North Western Region
|SSC NWR CGL Admit Card