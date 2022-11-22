SSC MPR CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 (Out) @sscmpr.org: Check Download Link Here

SSC MPR CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission at sscmpr.org. Check Download Link Here

SSC MPR CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) uploaded the admit cards of the online exam for Combined Graduate Level Posts on Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR) on sscmpr.org. Candidates can download SSC MPR Admit Card from the website of the SSC MPR. However, SSC MPR CGL Tier 1 Admit Card is also given below.

SSC MPR CGL Tier 1 Exam will be conducted from 01 December to 13 December 2022.

It is mandatory to carry 2 latest passport-size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate should carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam.

How to Download SSC MPT CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the website of the SSC MPR i.e. sscmpr.org and click on the admit card link given on the homepage ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL EXAMINATION, 2022 (TIER-I) TO BE HELD FROM 01/12/2022 TO 13/12/2022’ Provide your ‘Roll Number’ or ‘Registered Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ or ‘Name’, ‘Father’s Name’ and ‘Date of Birth’ Click on the ‘Search’ Button Download SSC MPR Admit Card

SSC is conducting the Tier 1 Exam for all the students who have applied for SSC CGL Recruitment 2022. The recruitment is being done for filling up more than twenty thousand vacancies. Online applications were invited from 17 September to 13 October 2022.