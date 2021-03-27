SSC CR CHSL Admit Card 2021 Out: Download Central Region Call Letter @sscer.org

SSC CR CHSL Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region (CR) has uploaded the admit card for Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL) 2020-21 Candidates can download SSC CHSL admit card from the official website of SSC Central Region (CR) i.e. sscer.org using their Registration ID or Roll Number or Name and Date of Birth.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 will held from 12 to 26 April 2021. SSC CR CHSL Admit Link is given below. The candidates, who opted their exam centre within Uttar Pradesh & Bihar State, can download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2021, directly, through the link below.

SSC CHSL Admit Card Download Link

The candidates can also check whether their SSC CHSL Application is accepted or not by visiting the link given above.



How to download SSC CR CHSL Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the SSC Central Region Website i.e. ssc-cr.org Click on the link ‘ STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION - 2020 (TIER- I) TO BE HELD FROM 12/04/2021 TO 26/04/2021’ It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to read special instructions and click on ‘CLICK HERE TO CHECK STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD’ Now, Click on ‘PROCEED Button’ A new page will open, enter your Registration Number/Roll Number/Name and Date of Birth Select your Exam City Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card

The candidates who would qualify in SSC Tier 1 CHSL exam will be called for SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2021.