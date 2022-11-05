SSC CR JE Admit Card 2022 @ssc-cr.org: Check Central Region Junior Engineer Call Letter Here

SSC CR JE Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission of Central Region (SSC CR) releases the admit cards and status of their application for appearing in the Junior Engineer Exam 2022 on its official website i.e. ssc-cr.org. So, candidates who applied for SSC JE Exam 2022 in UP or Bihar should download SSC CR Admit Card, right away, using their ‘Registration ID’ and ‘Date of Birth’ or ‘roll number and date of birth or name, father's name and date of birth.

SSC CR JE Admit Card Link is provided below. The candidates can, directly, download SSC JE Admit Card through this link and attend the exam. The admit card contains all the details regarding the exam such as time, date and centre.

SSC CR JE Admit Card Download Link

How to Download SSC CR JE Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the website of the commission - ssc-cr.org and then click on ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL AND QUANTITY SURVEYING & CONTRACTS) EXAMINATION, 2022 TO BE HELD FROM 14/11/2022 TO 16/11/2022’ After clicking on the admit card link, you need to read all the instructions. Now Click PROCEED Button If You Have Opted Your Exam Centre In UP & Bihar Provide the asked details Download SSC Central Region Admit Card

The commission is conducting the online exam from 14 November to 16 November 2022 across the country for various disciplines including Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying & Contract disciplines.