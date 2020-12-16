SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Expected Cutoff: Check Minimum Qualifying Marks & Expected Cutoff for Male & Female Candidates

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Expected Cutoff: Candidates, who have appeared for the SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Online Exam from 27th November to 14th December 2020, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the Computer Based Exam (CBE) we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SSC Delhi Police Constable Executive 2020 Exam. Only those candidates, who have scored above the cut-off marks fixed by the Commission in the online exam would be required to appear in the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) scheduled and conducted by the Delhi Police in Delhi.

SSC is conducting the online exam for the recruitment of 5846 Vacancies of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Online Exam (27th November to 14th December 2020)

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Computer Based Exam (CBE) was an online exam that consisted of total 100 questions for 100 marks in the Objective MCQ Format. Questions asked in the exam were of ‘easy to moderate’ level and there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. Below is the Exam Pattern:

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

The candidates scoring below-mentioned cut-off marks (normalized) will be considered eligible for short-listing to the next stage i.e. PE&MT:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General 35 SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS 30 Ex-Servicemen 25

Marks scored by candidates in Computer Based Examination will be normalized and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.

Candidates will be shortlisted category-wise on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based Examination for appearing in PE&MT. The number of candidates shortlisted for PE&MT on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based examination will be around 12 times the number of vacancies.

Expected Cut-Off for SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam

The online exam consisted of ‘easy to moderate’ Level Questions under four sections - Reasoning, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Numerical Ability and Computer Knowledge. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks) Category Male Candidates Female Candidates General 65 to 70 Marks 65 to 75 Marks OBC 60 to 65 Marks 60 to 70 Marks EWS 55 to 60 Marks 55 to 65 Marks SC 50 to 55 Marks 50 to 60 Marks ST 45 to 50 Marks 45 to 55 Marks

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) - Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) will be scheduled and conducted by the Delhi Police in Delhi. Physical Endurance and Measurement Test is qualifying in nature. Admission Certificates for PE&MT will be issued by Delhi Police on their website (i.e. www.delhipolice.nic.in).

Document verification(i.e. collection of required eligibility certificates/ documents from the candidates and their verification with original documents) will be conducted by Delhi Police at the time of PE&MT for the candidates who qualify for all the events of PE&MT.

