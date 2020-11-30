SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam Analysis (28th & 27th November-All Shifts): Difficulty Level of Online Exam - 'Easy to Moderate', Check Good Attempts to Clear Cutoff Marks

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam Analysis (28th & 27th November-All Shifts): Staff Selection Commission has started conducting the SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam from today, i.e., 27th & 28th November and will last till 14th December 2020. SSC is conducting the online exam for the recruitment of 5846 Vacancies of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Recruitment Process will consist of a Computer Based Examination, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) followed by the Medical Examination of the recommended candidates.

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam conducted online on 27th & 28th November 2020.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam Analysis – 27th & 30th November 2020

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 online exam consisted of total 100 questions for 100 marks in the Objective MCQ Format. Questions asked in the exam were of ‘easy to moderate’ level and there was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers. So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 exam held on 27th & 28th November 2020:

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam Analysis held on 27th & 28th November 2020 (All Shifts) Category (Number of Question and Marks) Topics Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) Part-A: General Knowledge/ Current Affairs (50 Marks) Polity - Constitution of India, Judiciary; Science & Technology - Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Environment, Nutrition, Diseases, etc; History - Indian Freedom Struggle, Ancient & Medieval History; Geography - Indian Geography & World Geography; Economy - Indian & World Economy, Economic Organisation; National & International Affairs - National & International News, Days & Events, Government Policies & Schemes Easy to Moderate (35 to 40) Part-B: Reasoning (25 Marks) Analogy; Classification; Series; Coding-Decoding; Blood Relations; Ordering and Ranking; Alphabet or Word Test; Direction and Sense; Venn Diagrams; Missing number; Puzzles; Data Sufficiency Easy to Moderate (15 to 20) Part-C: Numerical Ability (15 Marks) Simplification (BODMAS, Fraction, Decimal); Ratio and Proportion; Mixture and Alligation; Number Systems (LCM, HCF, Integers, Rational Irrational Numbers); Profit and Loss; Average; Percentage; Time and Work; Simple Interest and Compound Interest; Speed, Distance and Time (Problems on Trains, Boats and Streams); Geometry and Mensuration (Triangles, Circles, Chords, Quadrilaterals) Moderate (5 to 10) Part-D: Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc. (10 Marks) Elements of Word Processing (Word Processing Basics, Opening and closing Documents, Text Creation, Formatting the Text and its presentation features). MS Excel (Elements of Spread Sheet, Editing of Cells, Function and Formulas), Communication (Basics of E-mail, Sending/ receiving of Emails and its related functions). Internet, WWW and Web Browsers (Internet, Services on Internet, URL, HTTP, FTP, Web sites, Blogs, Web Browsing Software, Search Engines, Chat, Video conferencing, e-Banking) Easy to Moderate (6 to 8) Total 100 Objective MCQs of 100 Marks Easy to Moderate (70 to 75)

Highlights of SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam

The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format .

. Each question was of 1 mark .

. The exam was conducted in both English and Hindi Language.

There was a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

for each wrong answer. The question paper was of Matriculation Level .

. SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through normalization method.

It is compulsory to carry Admit Card along with the Photograph and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well.

along with the as well. Candidates are also required to carry the below things with them - Face mask, Hand sanitizer (small bottle), Transparent water bottle was allowed and Printout of COVID-19 Self Declaration Form Form provided with the Admission Certificate.

Form provided with the Admission Certificate. Candidates were given rough paper and pen by the examination center only.

Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

Important Points to Remember after SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) - Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) will be scheduled and conducted by the Delhi Police in Delhi. Physical Endurance and Measurement Test is qualifying in nature. Admission Certificates for PE&MT will be issued by Delhi Police on their website (i.e. www.delhipolice.nic.in).

Document verification(i.e. collection of required eligibility certificates/ documents from the candidates and their verification with original documents) will be conducted by Delhi Police at the time of PE&MT for the candidates who qualify for all the events of PE&MT.

Final Selection/Medical Examination - The selected candidates shall be medically examined by doctors in selected Government hospitals in Delhi as per the prescribed standards in Rule-9, 14 (c) and Rule-24 (Appendix) of the Delhi Police (Appointment & Recruitment) Rules, 1980 as amended from time to time.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam held on 27th & 28th November 2020. Also, mere studying hard would not help you in clearing this exam. Candidates must make themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear physical and medical tests.