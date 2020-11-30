SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: Check General Knowledge (GK), Current Affairs, Computer Questions with Solutions

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam has been commenced from 27th November and will last till 14th December 2020. In this article, we are going to share the important memory based General Knowledge (GK), Current Affairs and Computer Knowledge Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam:

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 GK/ Current Affairs/ Computer Knowledge Questions – 28th November 2020

1. Dandi March started from:

Answer: On March 12, 1930, Mahatma Gandhi embarked a historic Salt March from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat's Ahmedabad to the village of Dandi.

2. Kathak Dance belongs to which State?

Answer: Uttar Pradesh

3. Shovana Narayan is related to which Dance?

Answer: Kathak Dance

4. Article 148 of Indian Constitution is related to:

Answer: Comptroller and Auditor-General of India (CAG)

5. 4th Buddhist Council was held at:

Answer: The Fourth Buddhist Council was held at Kundalvana (presumed to be in or near Srinagar), Kashmir in 72 AD under the patronage of Kushan king Kanishka and the president of this council was Vasumitra, with Asvaghosa as his deputy.

6. Who is the Ex-Officio Chairman of Rajya Sabha?

Answer: The Vice President of India is the ex-officio Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

7. Winter Olympics 2024 will be held at:

Answer: Gangwon, South Korea

8. Nobel Peace Prize 2020 given to:

Answer: World Food Programme

9. Who won T20 World Cup 2016?

Answer: West Indies

10. “Playing it my way” is the autobiography of:

Answer: Sachin Tendulkar

11. New Appointed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir:

Answer: Manoj Sinha

12. Who won IPL in 2008?

Answer: Rajasthan Royals

13. Akbar started which religion?

Answer: Din-i Ilahi

14. Bihu Dance is from which State:

Answer: Assam

15. Who is the author of ‘Overdraft: Saving the Indian Saver’?

Answer: Urjit Patel

16. Maximum Rajya Sabha Seats are from which State:

Answer: Uttar Pradesh

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 GK/ Current Affairs/ Computer Knowledge Questions – 27th November 2020

1. Simon Commission came to India in:

Answer: The Indian Statutory Commission, commonly referred to as the Simon Commission after its chairman Sir John Allsebrook Simon, was sent to India in 1928 (February - March and October 1928 - April 1929) to study potential constitutional reform.

2. Who was the Viceroy of India during August Proposal?

Answer: Lord Linlithgow - On 8 August 1940, early in the Battle of Britain, the Viceroy of India, Lord Linlithgow, made the so-called "August Offer" at Simla, a fresh proposal promising the expansion of the Executive Council to include more Indians, the establishment of an advisory war council, giving full weight to minority opinion.

3. Which one of the following is not there in the menu bar of MS Word? Options - Insert, Page Layout, Internet

Answer: Internet

4. Question related to MS Excel - Function of Keys (Enter, Tab, CTRL+TAB, Arrows)

5. Which of the following is not done by an Internet Service provider?

Answer: Domain Name Registration

6. Which of the following is not a Rabi Crop? Options - Cotton, Mustard, Potato, Barley

Answer: Cotton

7. Which of the following is the major crop of South India? Options - Coffee, Bamboo, Tea, Cotton

8. Indravati River dam is in which state:

Answer: Indravati Dam is a gravity dam on the Indravati River a tributary of Godavari, about 90 km from Bhawanipatna in the state of Odisha in India.

9. Who was the First Chief Minister of Delhi?

Answer: Chaudhary P. Brahm Parkash

10. Late Chuni Goswami was related to which Sports?

Answer: Football & Cricket - Chuni Goswami was a footballing legend, a first-class cricketer, a tennis and hockey player at local clubs. He was a sporting megastar who later went on to act in a Bengali film and even became a Sheriff of Kolkata

11. Who will host the FIFA World Cup in 2022?

Answer: Qatar

12. Largest Natural Satellite:

Answer: Ganymede

13. Civil Disobedience Movement started in which year?

Answer: 1930

14. Speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly)

Answer: Ram Niwas Goel

15. The temperature of Water is at the highest density:

4 degrees Celsius turns out to be the temperature at which liquid water has the highest density.

16. Diamond and Graphite are allotropes of:

Answer: Carbon

17. Which type of tissue is Blood?

Answer: Connective Tissue

18. Full form of MSP for the Agricultural Products:

Answer: Minimum Support Price

19. Who was the First Defence Minister of India?

Answer: Shri Baldev Singh

20. Who was the 2nd Vice President of India from 1957 to 1962?

Answer: Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

21. On which River, Nagarjun Sagar Dam has been built?

Answer: River Krishna

22. Delhi’s Chief Minister in 1993:

Answer: Madan Lal Khurana

23. Full form of SMPS:

Answer: Switched Mode Power Supply

24. Which chemical is used to clean Gold?

Answer: Aqua Regia

25. Harrapan Civilisation situated on which river?

Answer: Indus River

26. National Science Day is observed on:

Answer: 28th February

27. 42nd Amendment of Indian Constitution is related to:

Answer: The 42nd Amendment changed the description of India from a "sovereign democratic republic" to a "sovereign, socialist secular democratic republic", and also changed the words "unity of the nation" to "unity and integrity of the nation".

28. Life Span of RBC:

Answer: approximately 115 days