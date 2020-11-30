SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Recruitment Exam for 5846 Vacancies till 14th December: Check 7 Last Minute Tips to crack Online Exam

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Recruitment Exam for 5846 Vacancies till 14th December: Cracking the SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level is quite high due to a large number of vacancies. SSC will conduct the online exam for the recruitment of 5846 Vacancies of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam will be a computer-based Objective Multiple Choice Type examination comprising of four sections having 100 questions of 100 marks. Questions will be set in Hindi and English Language only and shall be of Matriculation Level. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam with flying colors:

1. Revise the Important Topics:

We have listed down some important topics of the SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam, which will help you in your last-minute preparation:

2. Time Management:

You are required to allocate proper time to the sections which are your strength areas. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during the examination.

3. Online Practice:

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode at different exam Centres. Candidates are advised to practice on a computer to buck up their speed of solving papers in online mode.

4. Read the Complete Question First:

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at the incorrect answers eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

5. Maintain Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score:

Remember that there are no sectional cut-offs and negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers in the SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph, ID Proof & Face Mask:

Don’t forget to take Admit Card alongwith the Photograph and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in Admit Card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the regional websites of SSC mentioned in the table given below:

Region States Website Northern Region Rajasthan, Delhi & Uttarakhand www.sscnr.net.in Western Region Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa www.sscwr.net Eastern Region West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Island and Sikkim www.sscer.org Southern Region Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry & Tamil Nadu www.sscsr.gov.in Central Region Uttar Pradesh & Bihar www.ssc-cr.org North Eastern Region Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland & Mizoram www.sscner.org.in North Western Region Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh www.sscnwr.org Madhya Pradesh Region Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh www.sscmpr.org Kerala Karnataka Region Karnataka & Kerala www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Candidates are also required to carry the below things with them:

Face mask.

Hand sanitizer (Small bottle).

Transparent water bottle.

Printout of COVID-19 Self Declaration Form provided with the Admission Certificate.

7. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving the exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.