SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Answer Key and Marks 2021 to Release Today @ssc.nic.in, Details Here

SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Answer Key and Marks: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to upload the final answer key and marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates of online exam for post of Constable Executive (Male and Female) for Delhi Police Shanti Sewa Nyaya today i.e. on 25 March 2021 on its official website - ssc.nic.in.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Final Answer Key Link and SSC Delhi Police Constable Marks will be available till 15 April 2021 on SSC website. All candidates who have appeared in SSC Delhi Police Exam can download Delhi Police Final Answer Key and Delhi Police Constable Marks by using their Registration No. and registered password.

SSC Delhi Police Exam was conducted from 27 November to 16 December at various centres. SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key was released on 27 December and objection were invited till 31 December 2020. SSC Delhi Police Constable Result was announced on 15 March 2021.

As per the result, 67740 candidates are qualified to appear Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT). Qualified candidates will be informed about Delhi Police Constable PE&MT details such as date, time and venue in due course. The physical test shall be conducted by the Delhi Police in Delhi Only.

A total of 5856 vacancies are available for Constable EXE - Male, Constable EXE - Male Ex-Servicemen (others), Constable (EXE) Male Ex-Servicemen Commando and Constable EXE Female in Delhi Police.