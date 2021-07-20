SSC Constable (Executive) New PE & MT Date 2021 Announced @ssc.nic.in, Check Schedule Here

SSC Constable (Executive) New PE & MT Date 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important update regarding SSC Constable (Executive) PE & MT New Date 2021. According to the notice, the Physical Endurance& Measurement test which is scheduled to be held today. i.e. on 20 July 2021 will now be held on 28 July 2021 for PTS/Jharoda Kalan, 29 July for PTS/Wazirabad. For sports Ground NPL on 30 July 2021 in place of 20 July 2021.

The Admit card already issued dated 20 July 2021 will be valid for respective dates as mentioned above at all venues. All those who have yet not downloaded SSC Constable PE MT Admit Card 2021 can download their through the link provided below.

Candidates should also note that a fresh RT PCR Report (covid-19) will be required at the time of PE/MT which should not be more than 72 hours old.

This drive is being done to recruit 5846 vacancies of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police. The online applications for the same were started from 1 August 2020 to 7 September 2020. The Delhi Police PE& MT Admit Card can be downloaded by clicking on the provided hyperlink.

Download Delhi Police PE& MT Admit Card 2021

Latest Government Jobs:

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 for 16 Legal Assistant Posts, Apply Online from 26 July onwards

Chennai Corporation Recruitment 2021 for 51 Paediatrician, General Medicine & Other Posts

Nainital Bank Clerk and MT Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @nainitalbank.co.in