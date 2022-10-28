SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam Analysis: The Staff Selection Commission has concluded the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination in the first shift today. The examination commenced the exam on October 27 and October 28, 2022 in multiple shifts across the country. Those who are going to write the exam in the upcoming shift are advised to go through the difficulty level and general analysis.
The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination has questions from five subjects, General Awareness, Numerical ability, General Science, Computer, and General Intelligence. Candidates who have attempted today’s examination have shared that the overall level of the exam was easy to moderate. Candidates could easily attempt 80-86 questions with 90% accuracy.
The questions asked in today’s examination were from the syllabus prescribed by the commission earlier. With this, now the commission is expected to announce the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) answer key and result soon for all the successful candidates.
SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam Pattern
- The Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination is going to be held in the computer-based exam mode.
- The question paper is going to be bilingual and candidates will be asked to attempt it in either English or Hindi language.
- The candidate will get 1 mark for the correct answer and there will be a deduction of 0.50 marks for the wrong answer.
- The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination. Also, the PWD candidates will get extra 20 minutes for each hour to complete the test.
|
Subject
|
Maximum Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Science
|
25
|
25
|
90 Minutes
|
Computer Fundamentals
|
10
|
10
|
Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)
|
20
|
20
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
General Intelligence
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
100
|
100
SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam Analysis
The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination is over for the first shift. The candidates who have attempted the same have shared the exam analysis for the same. Go through the table to know more details related to the same.
Overall Analysis
|
Subject Name
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
General Science
|
Easy to Moderate
|
15-16
|
Computer Fundamentals
|
Moderate
|
6-7
|
Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)
|
Easy to Moderate
|
17-19
|
General Awareness
|
Easy
|
13-15
|
General Intelligence
|
Moderate
|
18-20
|
Total
|
Easy to Moderate
|
80-86
Sectional Exam Analysis
General Awareness
|
Subject Name
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Indian politics
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
1-2
|
Current Affairs
|
Moderate
|
3-4
|
History
|
Moderate
|
3-4
|
Economics
|
Moderate
|
1
Numerical Ability
|
Subject Name
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Fraction
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
1-2
|
Percentages
|
Moderate
|
3
|
Geometry
|
Moderate
|
3-4
|
Simplification
|
Moderate
|
1
|
Profit and Loss
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
2-3
|
Simple and Compound Interest
|
Moderate
|
1
|
Algebra
|
Easy to Moderate
|
1
|
Mensuration
|
Moderate
|
4-5
|
Time and Work
|
Moderate
|
1-2
|
Number System
|
Easy to Moderate
|
2
General Intelligence
|
Subject Name
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Seating Arrangement
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
1-2
|
Order Ranking
|
Moderate
|
2-4
|
Blood relation
|
Moderate
|
1
|
Syllogism
|
Moderate
|
2-3
|
Dice
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
2-3
|
Paper Folding Cutting
|
Moderate
|
2-4
|
Figural Analogy
|
Easy to Moderate
|
1-2
|
Coding Decoding
|
Moderate
|
2-3
General Science
|
Subject Name
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Physics
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
8-10
|
Chemistry
|
Moderate
|
7-8
|
Biology
|
Moderate
|
2
Computer Fundamentals
|
Subject Name
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Fundamental of MS Word
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
1-2
|
MS Excel
|
Moderate
|
6-7
|
Web browser
|
Moderate
|
1
|
Communication
|
Moderate
|
1
