SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam Analysis: The Staff Selection Commission has concluded the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination in the first shift today. The examination commenced the exam on October 27 and October 28, 2022 in multiple shifts across the country. Those who are going to write the exam in the upcoming shift are advised to go through the difficulty level and general analysis. 

The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination has questions from five subjects, General Awareness, Numerical ability, General Science, Computer, and General Intelligence. Candidates who have attempted today’s examination have shared that the overall level of the exam was easy to moderate. Candidates could easily attempt 80-86 questions with 90% accuracy. 

The questions asked in today’s examination were from the syllabus prescribed by the commission earlier. With this, now the commission is expected to announce the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) answer key and result soon for all the successful candidates.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam Pattern

  • The Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination is going to be held in the computer-based exam mode. 
  • The question paper is going to be bilingual and candidates will be asked to attempt it in either English or Hindi language.
  • The candidate will get 1 mark for the correct answer and there will be a deduction of 0.50 marks for the wrong answer. 
  • The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination. Also, the PWD candidates will get extra 20 minutes for each hour to complete the test.

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Science

25

25

90 Minutes

Computer Fundamentals

10

10

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)

20

20

General Awareness

20

20

General Intelligence

25

25

Total

100

100

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam Analysis

The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination is over for the first shift. The candidates who have attempted the same have shared the exam analysis for the same. Go through the table to know more details related to the same. 

Overall Analysis

Subject Name

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

General Science

Easy to Moderate

15-16

Computer Fundamentals

Moderate

6-7

Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)

Easy to Moderate

17-19

General Awareness

Easy 

13-15

General Intelligence

Moderate

18-20

Total

Easy to Moderate

80-86

Sectional Exam Analysis

General Awareness

Subject Name

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Indian politics

Moderate to Difficult

1-2

Current Affairs

Moderate

3-4

History

Moderate

3-4

Economics

Moderate

1

Numerical Ability

Subject Name

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Fraction

Moderate to Difficult

1-2

Percentages

Moderate

3

Geometry

Moderate

3-4

Simplification

Moderate

1

Profit and Loss

Moderate to Difficult

2-3

Simple and Compound Interest

Moderate

1

Algebra

Easy to Moderate

1

Mensuration

Moderate

4-5

Time and Work

Moderate

1-2

Number System

Easy to Moderate

2

General Intelligence

Subject Name

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Seating Arrangement

Moderate to Difficult

1-2

Order Ranking

Moderate

2-4

Blood relation

Moderate

1

Syllogism

Moderate

2-3

Dice

Moderate to Difficult

2-3

Paper Folding Cutting

Moderate

2-4

Figural Analogy

Easy to Moderate

1-2

Coding Decoding

Moderate

2-3

General Science

Subject Name

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Physics

Moderate to Difficult

8-10

Chemistry

Moderate

7-8

Biology

Moderate

2

Computer Fundamentals

Subject Name

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Fundamental of MS Word

Moderate to Difficult

1-2

MS Excel

Moderate

6-7

Web browser

Moderate

1

Communication

Moderate

1

FAQ

Q1: What are the overall good attempts for the Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam?

As per the students, overall the level of the examination was easy to moderate. With this, the number of good attempts for the exam was 80 to 86. Candidates who have appeared in the examination have attempted the same with around 90% accuracy.

Q2: What was the difficulty level for Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam analysis?

Easy to Moderate

Q3: Is there any negative marking in the Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam?

Yes, as per the Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam pattern, a negative marking of 0.50 marks is applicable for wrong answers.

