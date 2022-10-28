SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam Analysis: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam Analysis: Know the questions asked in the subjects asked here and subject-wise good attempts and overall analysis.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam Analysis: The Staff Selection Commission has concluded the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination in the first shift today. The examination commenced the exam on October 27 and October 28, 2022 in multiple shifts across the country. Those who are going to write the exam in the upcoming shift are advised to go through the difficulty level and general analysis.

The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination has questions from five subjects, General Awareness, Numerical ability, General Science, Computer, and General Intelligence. Candidates who have attempted today’s examination have shared that the overall level of the exam was easy to moderate. Candidates could easily attempt 80-86 questions with 90% accuracy.

The questions asked in today’s examination were from the syllabus prescribed by the commission earlier. With this, now the commission is expected to announce the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) answer key and result soon for all the successful candidates.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam Pattern

The Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination is going to be held in the computer-based exam mode.

The question paper is going to be bilingual and candidates will be asked to attempt it in either English or Hindi language.

The candidate will get 1 mark for the correct answer and there will be a deduction of 0.50 marks for the wrong answer.

The candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the examination. Also, the PWD candidates will get extra 20 minutes for each hour to complete the test.

Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Science 25 25 90 Minutes Computer Fundamentals 10 10 Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 20 20 General Awareness 20 20 General Intelligence 25 25 Total 100 100

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam Analysis

The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination is over for the first shift. The candidates who have attempted the same have shared the exam analysis for the same. Go through the table to know more details related to the same.

Overall Analysis

Subject Name Difficulty Level Good Attempts General Science Easy to Moderate 15-16 Computer Fundamentals Moderate 6-7 Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) Easy to Moderate 17-19 General Awareness Easy 13-15 General Intelligence Moderate 18-20 Total Easy to Moderate 80-86

Sectional Exam Analysis

General Awareness

Subject Name Difficulty Level Good Attempts Indian politics Moderate to Difficult 1-2 Current Affairs Moderate 3-4 History Moderate 3-4 Economics Moderate 1

Numerical Ability

Subject Name Difficulty Level Good Attempts Fraction Moderate to Difficult 1-2 Percentages Moderate 3 Geometry Moderate 3-4 Simplification Moderate 1 Profit and Loss Moderate to Difficult 2-3 Simple and Compound Interest Moderate 1 Algebra Easy to Moderate 1 Mensuration Moderate 4-5 Time and Work Moderate 1-2 Number System Easy to Moderate 2

General Intelligence

Subject Name Difficulty Level Good Attempts Seating Arrangement Moderate to Difficult 1-2 Order Ranking Moderate 2-4 Blood relation Moderate 1 Syllogism Moderate 2-3 Dice Moderate to Difficult 2-3 Paper Folding Cutting Moderate 2-4 Figural Analogy Easy to Moderate 1-2 Coding Decoding Moderate 2-3

General Science

Subject Name Difficulty Level Good Attempts Physics Moderate to Difficult 8-10 Chemistry Moderate 7-8 Biology Moderate 2

Computer Fundamentals

Subject Name Difficulty Level Good Attempts Fundamental of MS Word Moderate to Difficult 1-2 MS Excel Moderate 6-7 Web browser Moderate 1 Communication Moderate 1

