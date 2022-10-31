SSC Delhi Police Head Constable 2022 Expected Cutoff: Check Category-wise AWO/TPO Qualifying Marks

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable AWO/TPO 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks: The Staff Selection Commission is going to release the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) cut-off marks along with the result list. The candidates who have appeared in the examination are advised to know to keep a tab on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

For the unversed, SSC conducted the Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination on October 27 and 28, 2022. The examination was held in multiple phases on both the days. As per the students, the overall level of the examination was easy to moderate.

Check SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam Analysis

With that, now the commission is going to release the cut-off marks for all the categories soon. As per trends, the cut-off shall be released along with the result and answer key.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Expected Cut-Off Marks

With the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination is over, now the commission will work to compile the result and the cut-off marks. These cut-off marks are released for all the categories separately. Candidates have to secure marks more than or equal to the prescribed SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) cut-off marks.

Download SSC Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Delhi Police 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

However, a lot of experts have considered the level of the questions asked to draft the expected cut-off marks for the exam. Those whose marks are more shall be considered to get a name in the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) result list released by the commission.

Categories SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Cut-Off Marks (Male) SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Cut-Off Marks (Female) Unreserved 74-78 68-72 OBC 60-63 52-57 SC 56-69 50-53 ST 69-73 60-63

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Previous Year Trends

The commission conducts the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) examination annually for both the male and female categories. Those who are going to write the examination this year can check these cut-off marks to know about the level of the competition prevalent in the examination. Go through the table below to know about the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) cut-off marks for the last two years.

Check Delhi Police Head Constable AWO/TPO 2022 Salary

Categories 2019 2018 Male Female Male Female Unreserved 75 65 78 65 OBC 74 62 72 60 SC 70 59 65 58 ST 74 60 73 60 Ex-Servicemen 62 58 NA NA

Factors Affecting the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Cut-Off Marks

The SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) cut-off marks are released by the commission for all the profiles. Once the examination is over, the commission considers a lot of factors as mentioned below. These factors ensures that there is a transparency in the selection process.

Total Vacancies announced by the commission

Difficulty level of the questions asked

Normalization method used by the commission

Average attempts made by the commission

Check SSC Delhi Police Head Constable AWO/TPO 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Exam Analysis

As per the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam analysis the level of the exam was easy to moderate. The questions in all the subjects were asked from the topics mentioned on the syllabus released by the commission. With that, the overall good attempt for the exam was 80 to 86. According to the students, the level of the exam was easy to moderate.

Check SSC Delhi Police Head Constable (AWO/TPO) 2022 Exam Preparation Tips