SSC ER CHSL Admit Card 2021 Out @sscer.org, Download Tier 1 Eastern Region Call Letter Here

SSC ER CHSL Admit Card 2021 Download: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Eastern Region has released the admit card for Computer Based Test (Tier I Exam) for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Posts. Candidates can download the SSC ER Admit Card from the SSC Eastern Region official website i.e. www.sscer.org.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam will be held from from 12 to 27 April 2021. SSC ER CHSL Admit Card link is also given below. Candidates can download SSC CHSL Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

SSC ER CHSL Admit Card Download Link

SSC CHSL Admit Card Download Link for Other Regions

How to download SSC ER CHSL Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the official website of the SSC ER Region www.sscer.org Click on the link ‘ Download e-Admit Card of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020’ A new page will be opened where you are required to enter your Registration Number or Roll Number or Name, Date of Birth Solve the SUM and Click on the “NEXT” button Download SSC ER Admit Card 2020 Take a printout of the future use

Candidates should note that they are required to carry their SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card along with a valid ID proof otherwise they will not allowed at the exam centre.