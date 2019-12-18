Search

SSC GD Constable 2019 Vacancies Increased to 60210 for both Male & Female Candidates in CAPFs-BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, etc

SSC GD Constable 2019 Vacancies Increased to 60210 for both Male & Female Candidates in CAPFs: In this article, we are going to provide you the details of increased vacancies for SSC GD Constable Posts in CAPFs departments like BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, NIA & SSF for both male and female candidates announced on 16th December 2019.

Dec 18, 2019 11:56 IST
SSC has recently announced the revised vacancies GD (Ground Duty) Constable posts in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles. The total number of vacancies has been increased from 58373 to 60210. SSC GD Constable 2018-19 Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) were conducted by CAPF from 13th August to 5th October 2019. SSC has recently announced the GD Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST) 2019 Result on its official website - ssc.nic.in.  Total 1,75,370 candidates including 152856 Male candidates and 22514 Female Candidates have been shortlisted for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) Round.

Check SSC GD Constable 2018-19 PET/PST Result

Candidates who will clear Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will get shortlisted to the final selection round, i.e., Detailed Medical Examination (DME) which will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs.

Check SSC GD Constable 2019 Detailed Medical Examination (DME) Process

SSC GD Constable 2019 Increased Vacancies in CAPF Departments

The details of total 60210 vacancies for Constable (GD) Post in CAPFs Departments (2019) as on 16th December 2019 are as under:

2018-19 GD Constable Vacancies for Male Candidates

Positions

SC

ST

OBC

GEN

Vacancies

BSF

2310

1371

3243

7512

14436

CISF

1064

754

1637

3811

7266

CRPF

2889

1011

2834

7035

13769

SSB

1406

805

1998

4722

8931

ITBP

411

310

597

1523

2841

AR

381

489

598

1608

3076

NIA

1

2

5

8

SSF

38

47

75

212

372

Total

8499

4788

10984

26428

50699

2018-19 GD Constable Vacancies for Female Candidates

Positions

SC

ST

OBC

GEN

Vacancies

BSF

419

239

574

1316

2548

CISF

117

82

177

431

807

CRPF

413

18

522

1102

2055

SSB

332

158

481

1054

2025

ITBP

72

50

104

275

501

AR

185

238

289

788

1500

NIA

SSF

10

7

18

40

75

Total

1548

792

2165

5006

9511

Grand Total

SC

ST

OBC

GEN

Vacancies

10047

5580

13149

31434

60210

Click here to check SSC GD Constable 2019 Revised Result

Candidates can check the State-wise SSC GD Constable 2018-19 Vacancies from the link given below:

State-wise SSC GD Constable 2018-19 Vacancies

Important Points to Remember:

  • Final shortlisted candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India.
  • 10% vacancies are earmarked for Ex-Servicemen (ExS). Vacancies reserved for Ex-servicemen will be filled by non-Ex servicemen candidates, only if suitable Ex-servicemen candidates are not available for respective categories.
  • As the vacancies are State/ UT wise, candidates are required to submit domicile/ Permanent Residential Certificate against his/ her state/ UT.
  • SSC has clearly stated in its notification that appointment to the post of GD Constable after selection in CAPFs Departments is subject to availability of seats in training facilities of respective departments. Therefore, candidates may be appointed in different phases in accordance with availability of training space.

Click here to know the Detailed Job Profile and Vacancies for the post of GD Constable

SSC GD constable 2018-19 Final Selection

The final list of shortlisted candidates for the GD Constable post will be made on the basis of candidate’s performance in all the three phases of SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). So candidates are advised to remain physically and medically fit for the final selection round of SSC GD constable 2018-19 Recruitment in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles.

Know the Detailed Exam Pattern of the SSC GD Constable 2019 Exam

