SSC GD Constable 2019 Vacancies Increased to 60210 for both Male & Female Candidates in CAPFs-BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, etc

SSC has recently announced the revised vacancies GD (Ground Duty) Constable posts in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles. The total number of vacancies has been increased from 58373 to 60210. SSC GD Constable 2018-19 Physical Standard Test (PST) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) were conducted by CAPF from 13th August to 5th October 2019. SSC has recently announced the GD Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST) 2019 Result on its official website - ssc.nic.in. Total 1,75,370 candidates including 152856 Male candidates and 22514 Female Candidates have been shortlisted for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) Round.

Candidates who will clear Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) will get shortlisted to the final selection round, i.e., Detailed Medical Examination (DME) which will be conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs.

SSC GD Constable 2019 Increased Vacancies in CAPF Departments

The details of total 60210 vacancies for Constable (GD) Post in CAPFs Departments (2019) as on 16th December 2019 are as under:

2018-19 GD Constable Vacancies for Male Candidates Positions SC ST OBC GEN Vacancies BSF 2310 1371 3243 7512 14436 CISF 1064 754 1637 3811 7266 CRPF 2889 1011 2834 7035 13769 SSB 1406 805 1998 4722 8931 ITBP 411 310 597 1523 2841 AR 381 489 598 1608 3076 NIA 1 2 5 8 SSF 38 47 75 212 372 Total 8499 4788 10984 26428 50699 2018-19 GD Constable Vacancies for Female Candidates Positions SC ST OBC GEN Vacancies BSF 419 239 574 1316 2548 CISF 117 82 177 431 807 CRPF 413 18 522 1102 2055 SSB 332 158 481 1054 2025 ITBP 72 50 104 275 501 AR 185 238 289 788 1500 NIA SSF 10 7 18 40 75 Total 1548 792 2165 5006 9511 Grand Total SC ST OBC GEN Vacancies 10047 5580 13149 31434 60210

Candidates can check the State-wise SSC GD Constable 2018-19 Vacancies from the link given below:

Important Points to Remember:

Final shortlisted candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India .

Vacancies reserved for Ex-servicemen will be filled by non-Ex servicemen candidates, only if suitable Ex-servicemen candidates are not available for respective categories. As the vacancies are State/ UT wise , candidates are required to submit domicile/ Permanent Residential Certificate against his/ her state/ UT.

, candidates are required to submit domicile/ Permanent Residential Certificate against his/ her state/ UT. SSC has clearly stated in its notification that appointment to the post of GD Constable after selection in CAPFs Departments is subject to availability of seats in training facilities of respective departments. Therefore, candidates may be appointed in different phases in accordance with availability of training space.

SSC GD constable 2018-19 Final Selection

The final list of shortlisted candidates for the GD Constable post will be made on the basis of candidate’s performance in all the three phases of SSC GD Constable Exam, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). So candidates are advised to remain physically and medically fit for the final selection round of SSC GD constable 2018-19 Recruitment in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles.

