SSC GD Constable 2020 Additional Result Announced @ssc.nic.in, Check Cut Off Marks & Result Link Here

SSC GD Constable 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced SSC GD Constable 2020 Additional Result on its website. Candidates appeared in the SSC GD Constable 2020 PET/ PST can download their result through the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

As per result, all the candidates qualified in PET/ PST has been considered for short-listing of additional candidates for the Detailed Medical Examination. The commission has revised the cut off marks for the medical exam as per the notice. According to which, 1678 additional candidates out of which 325 candidates are female and 1353 candidates are male have been shortlisted for the medical exam and a total of 1,52,226 (female-20750 and male-1,31,476) have been shortlisted for the medical examination.

The commission has released the revised Marks and Date of Birth of the last shortlisted candidates for the Medical Exam. Candidates can directly access the link of cut off marks, results of male and female candidates below.

The commission had declared the SSC GD Constable 2020 CBT Result on 31 December 2019 wherein 19734 (Female-8588 & Male-11146) additional candidates were shortlisted for PET/ PST out of which 2402 candidates (Female-787, Male-1615) have qualified in PET/ PST.

Candidates will be able to soon download SSC GD Constable 2020 Medical Exam Admit Card through the official website of CRPF.i.e.crpf.gov.in. The commission will soon communicate the medical test date and further details soon on its website. Candidates are advised to stay tuned with ssc.nic.in.

