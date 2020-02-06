SSC GD Constable 2020 Official Alert @ssc.nic.in: CRPF Advised Candidates to Beware of Fraud

CRPF has released an important alert for the SSC GD Constable 2018 Recruitment at the official website - scc.nic.in. The official notification has stated that “It has come to the notice that some candidates are being approached for giving bribe by touts for their selection in SSC GD Constable 2018 Exam”.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued a notice stating that candidates should not fall prey to fake claims or promises given by touts and do not pay any money for selection. In case they receive any phone calls, they should intimate name, address, phone number of callers on CRPF official helpline number or E-mail ID given below:

Helpline Number 011-26160255 E-mail digrect@crpf.gov.in

For the selection of eligible candidates, SSC & CAPFs are duty-bound to found fit in all respect on the basis of merit and choices preferred by the candidates.

SSC GD Constable 2018 Medical Exam

SSC GD Constable 2018-19 Detailed Medical Examination (DME) is being conducted by CRPF across India till 20th February 2020 for both Male and Female Candidates by CAPFs - CRPF, BSF, CISF, SSB, ITBP, AR, NIA & SSF. On 31st December 2019, SSC declared the GD Constable 2019 PET/PST Revised Result which states that total 1,95,104 candidates including 1,64,002 Male candidates and 31,102 Female Candidates have been shortlisted for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) Round (including 19,734 additional candidates (Female-8,588 and Male-11,146)).

SSC GD Constable 2018-19 Recruitment

On 16th December 2019, SSC revised the total number of vacancies for the GD Constable 2018-19 Recruitment and increased it to 60210 Vacancies. Candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India. Also, the appointment of candidates after selection is subject to availability of seats in training facilities of various CAPFs (Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) & Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles. As such, candidates may be appointed in phases in accordance with the availability of training space.

Candidates must remember that the final selection under CAPF Departments would be made on the basis of candidate’s performance in all three phases - Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).