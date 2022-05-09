SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2022 OUT for PET/PST on crpf.gov.in: Here's Direct Link

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2022: The staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021. The candidates who had qualified in the Computer Based Test can download their Admit Card (SSC GD Constable PET and PST Admit Card 2022) by visiting the official website of CRPF, crpf.gov.in. Candidates can check the easy steps to download admit card below.

SSC GD CBT 2022 was held from 16 November to 15 December 2021 across the country and the result was announced on 25 March 2022. A total of 2,85,201 candidates were selected for PST and PET rounds in this exam. out of the total, around 31657 were female candidates and 253544 were male candidates. Now, the commission has scheduled the SSC GD PET PST from 18 May to 9 June 2022. In a physical test, male candidates will have to run 5 km in 24 minutes while female candidates will have to run 1.6 km in 8 minutes.

How to Download SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2022 for PET/PST?

Visit the official website of CRPF, crpf.gov.in. Click on the link that reads 'Download E-Admit Card of PST/PET for CT/GD 2021 scheduled from 18 May to 19 June'. It will redirect you to a login page. Now, enter your registration id, date of birth, verification code, and click on the submit button. The SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2022 for PET/PST will be displayed on the screen. Download SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2022 for PET/PST and save it for future reference.

Download SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2022 for PET/PST

SSC GD Constable Vacancy Details

A total of 25271 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 2847 vacancies are for Male candidates, and 22424 vacancies are for female candidates.