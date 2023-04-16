SSC Constable GD Exam 2023: MHA approves conduct of exam in 13 regional languages

SSC GD Constable Exam 2023: The SSC GD Constable exam is going to be held in languages other than Hindi and English, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri, and Konkani.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2023: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Constable Recruitment exam will now be conducted in 13 regional languages, along with Hindi and English. This is a major development in the CAPF's examination process, and the new changes will take effect from January 1, 2024, onwards.

The government has called this a landmark decision, and it aims to encourage more local youth to participate in the CAPF and promote the use of regional languages. This initiative will provide opportunities for candidates who are more comfortable taking the exam in their regional language, which can help to increase their chances of success. With this decision, the government has taken a step towards making the CAPF more inclusive and accessible to a wider pool of candidates.

SSC GD Constable Exam

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the Constable GD exam, which is attempted by thousands of aspiring candidates. Starting from January 1, 2024, the SSC GD Constable exam will be held in accordance with the latest update.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the inclusion of 13 regional languages, apart from Hindi and English, for the CAPF constable exam. The question paper for the exam will be set in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri, and Konkani. To facilitate the conduct of the examination in multiple Indian languages, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the SSC will sign an addendum to the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

What significance does this decision hold?

The government has called upon the State and Union Territory (UT) governments to launch a wide-scale campaign to encourage local youth to take advantage of the opportunity to take the exam in their mother tongue and participate in large numbers to make a career serving the country.

This decision is expected to encourage candidates who may be more comfortable taking the exam in their regional language, and increase their chances of success. With the inclusion of multiple Indian languages, the CAPF constable exam will become more inclusive and accessible to a wider pool of candidates, making it an important step towards promoting regional languages and encouraging local youth to pursue a career in the CAPF.