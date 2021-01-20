SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 to be Released Today @ssc.nic.in, Check CAPF Final Merit List Updates Here

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release the final result for the post of Constables (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles today i.e on 20 January 2021. The commission shall prepare the list of all shortlisted candidates containing their name and roll number. SSC GD Constable Result shall be prepared on the basis of performance of candidates in the Computer Based Examination (CBT)-cum-preference of CAPFs/ Organization' exercised by the candidates in the online Applications submitted by them. It is to be noted that, that the Detailed Medical Exam (DME)/Review Medical Exam (RME), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) were qualifying in nature.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018

Candidates who shall declared qualified in SSC GD Constable 2018 will be placed anywhere in India in in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Ministry of Home Affairs and the Staff Selection Commission.

The appointment of candidates after selection is subject to availability of seats in training facilities of various CAPFs. As such, candidates may be appointed in phases in accordance with availability of training space. The Joining and in-service issues, seniority, training, etc will be regulated in accordance with the rules and regulations of various Organizations

SSC GD Online Exam 2018 was conducted from 01 March to 11 March 2019. A total of 5,35,169 candidates were shortlisted to appear for PET/PST. SSC GD Constable PET/ PST were conducted by the CAPFs from 13 August to 05 October 2019 and the result for the same was released on 17 December 2019. SSC GD Constable PET/PST Revised Result was also released in which a total 195104 candidates have been shortlisted for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) Round

On 16t December 2019, SSC has revised the total number of vacancies for the GD Constable Recruitment 2019 and increased it to 60210.

SSC GD Constable DME 2018 was conducted by CRPF till 20th February 2020 across India and for remaining 1724 candidates (including petitioners of Kerala High Court) from 24 August 2020 to 10 September 2020.

SSC GD Constable RME was conducted by CRPF from 14 September 2020 to 10t November 2020.