SSC GD Constable Medical Exam Admit Card 2020 Released @crpf.gov.in, Download SSC Constable Medical Exam Admit Card

SSC GD Constable Medical Exam Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) Admit Card for additional candidates for the post of Constable (General Duty) GD 2018 on CRPF official website. The candidates can download SSC GD Constable Medical Admit Card from crpf.gov.in.

SSC GD Constable Medical Admit Card link is also given below. The candidates are required to provide their Roll Number and Mobile Number.

SSC GD Constable Medical Admit Card Download Link

The candidates will be examined for their eye-sight and other medical test such as chest-PA view, Urine routine/ microscopic etc.

How to Download SSC Constable Medical Admit Card 2018?

Go to official website of CRPF i.e. crpf.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment Section’, given at the bottom of the homepage Click on “E-Admit card of CT/GD Exam 2018 for DME:-click here” A new link will open 'https://gdconst.crpfexam.in' where you need to to click on candidate login to view SSC GD Medical Admit Card Enter your Login Details Download SSC GD DME Admit Card

SSC had declared the result for additional candidates of Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), on 04 March 2020. A total of 2402 candidates (Female-787 and Male-1615) have qualified in PET/ PST.

The additional result of Computer Based Examination wad declared, on 31 December 2019, in which 19734 (Female-8588 & Male-11146) additional candidates were shortlisted for PET/ PST.

Candidates can check the SSC GD Additional Result for PET/PST through the link below.

Download SSC GD Constable 2020 Cut Off Marks

Download SSC GD Constable 2020 Additional Result (Female)

Download SSC GD Constable 2020 Additional Result (Male)