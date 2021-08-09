SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 Rank Card Released @ssc.nic.in, Check Direct Download Link Here

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 Rank Card has been uploaded at the official website of Staff Selection Commission.i.e. ssc.nic.in. Check Direct Download Link Here.

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 Rank Card: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the rank card for recruitment to the various post of Constable. The candidates who appeared in the SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2018 Exam can now check their individual Rank by using their Registration Number and Registered Password and by clicking on ‘Result / Marks Link’ on the candidate dashboard available on the official website.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

The commission has already released the final Result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 on 21 & 28 January 2021. Now the Commission has decided to upload the Ranks of the selected candidates who were finally recommended for appointment.

According to the SSC GD 2018 Result, a total of 1,02,889 candidates were recommended for the appointment out of which 11751 were female candidates and 91138 were male candidates. The candidates can access the SSC GD 2018 Rank Card Download Link by scrolling down or following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download SSC GD 2018 Rank Card?

Visit the official website.i.e.ssc.nic.in. Click on ‘Uploading of Ranks of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018' flashing on the homepage. A notice PDF will be opened. After reading the notice, candidates can download Download SSC GD 2018 Rank Card through the login given on the homepage. Enter your username, password, captcha code and click on the login button. The rank card will be displayed. Download SSC GD 2018 Rank Card and save it for future reference.



Direct Link to Download SSC GD 2018 Rank Card

The candidates can directly download SSC GD 2018 Rank Card by clicking on the provided link.

