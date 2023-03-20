SSC GD PET Date 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the result of SSC GD exam conducted from January 10 to February 14, 2023 for the post of Constable (GD). SSC GD Constable Result is expected in the month of April 2023. SSC GD Constable Result will be uploaded at ssc.nic.in. once it is declared. SSC GD Constable Exam is conducted for the recruitment of GD Constable Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.

SSC GD PET 2023 Date: Overview

Particulars Details Exam Name SSC GD PET Conducting Body CAPF Exam Mode Offline Duration 4-24 Minutes

SSC GD Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)

Based on the performance in the computer-based exam, candidates clearing the CBT will be called to participate in the PET/ PST. SSC has not notified yet the dates of PET/PST which will soon be released, once the result of CBT is out. Check out the details of SSC GD Constable PET/PST shared below:

SSC GD Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

For the PET candidates have to appear for a Race. Candidates need to clear the race in the given time to qualify and clear the PET. The PET aims to test the physical efficiency of the candidates to serve in the Central Armed Police Forces. Ex-Serviceman are exempted from the Physical Eligibility Test. They only have to appear for the medical test. Details of PET are given in the table below.

Male Female Remarks 5 Kms in 24 minutes 1.6 km in 8 ½ minutes For candidates other than those belonging to Ladakh Region. 1.6 kms in 6 ½ minutes 800 meters in 4 minutes For candidates of Ladakh Region.

SSC GD PST Details

After the PET Candidates have to appear for SSC GD Physical Standard Test or PST. The PST aims to check minimum physical requirements of the candidates before they can be shortlisted for medical exam and later for final selection. Candidates need to qualify PST as well for final selection. Details of PST are given in table below.







Measurements Male Female Height 170 cms 157 cms Chest Un-expanded: 80 cms Minimum expansion: 5 cms Not Applicable Weight Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards. Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards.

Depending on categories of candidates there are some relaxations regarding height and Chest Measurements which are given in table below:

For Height:

Sr no. Relaxation for Male (Cms) Female (Cms) 1 All candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 162.5 150 2 All Scheduled Tribe candidates of North Eastern States (NE States) 157 147.5 3 All Scheduled Tribe candidates of Left Wing Extremism affected districts 160 147.5 4 Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States/ UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh 165 155 5 Candidates hailing from the North-Eastern States of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura 162.5 152.5 6 Candidates hailing from Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) comprising of the three Sub-Divisions of Darjeeling District namely Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong and includes the following “Mouzas” Sub-Division of these Districts : (1)Lohagarh Tea Garden (2) Lohagarh Forest (3) Rangmohan (4) Barachenga (5) Panighata (6) ChotaAdalpur (7) Paharu (8) Sukna Forest (9) Sukna Part-I (10) Pantapati Forest-I (11) Mahanadi Forest (12) Champasari Forest (13) SalbariChhatpart-II (14) Sitong Forest (15) Sivoke Hill Forest (16) Sivoke Forest (17) ChhotaChenga (18) Nipania. 157 152.5

Relaxations for Chest:

Sr no Relaxation for Unexpanded (cms) Minimum Expansion (cms) 1 All candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 76 5 2 Candidates falling in the categories of Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States/ UTs of Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh 78 5 3 Candidates hailing from North-Eastern Sates of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) 77 5



For any details candidates can check official notification.