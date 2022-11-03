SSC JE Admit Card 2022 Soon: Check Your Application Status at SR and ER

SSC JE Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission will release the admit card on regional website of the commision. Check Your Application Status Here.

SSC JE Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the link of the application status for the post of Junior Engineer on SR and ER websites i.e. sscsr.gov.in and sscer.org respectively for Computer Based Paper 1 scheduled to be held from 14 November to 16 November 2022. Candidates can check whether their application is accepted or not for appearing in the exam.

The commission will also upload the admit cards for all the candidates whose applicartion is accepted on its regional website. The candudates can check the updates regarding the SSC JE Admit Card Links and SSC JE Application Status Link in the provided below:

SSC JE Admit Card and Application Status 2022

SSC Regions SSC JE Admit Card 2022 SSC JE Application Status 2022 Southern Region SSC SR JE Admit Card 2022 SSC SR JE Application Status 2022 Eastern Region SSC ER JE Admit Card 2022 SSC ER JE Application Status 2022 Northern Region SSC NR JE Admit Card 2022 SSC NR JE Application Status 2022 Central Region SSC CR JE Admit Card 2022 SSC CR JE Application Status 2022 Western Region SSC WR JE Admit Card 2022 SSC WR JE Application Status 2022 Kerala Karnataka Region SSC KKR JE Admit Card 2022 SSC KKR JE Application Status 2022 North Western Region SSC NWR JE Admit Card 2022 SSC NWR JE Application Status 2022 North Eastern Region SSC NER JE Admit Card 2022 SSC NER JE Application Status 2022 Madhya Pradesh Region SSC MPR JE Admit Card 2022 SSC MPR JE Application Status 2022

SSC JE Exam Details 2022

Subjects No of Questions Marks Time General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 50 2 hours General Awareness 50 50 General Engineering (Civil and Structural), (Electrical & Mechanical) 100 100 Part A- General Engineering (Civil & Structural) Part B- General Engineering (Electrical) Part C- General Engineering (Mechanical)

SSC JE Answer Key 2022

The commission will release the answer key on its official website within a month or two on the official website.

SSC JE Result 2022

SSC will release the result of the exam on its official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. The commission will prepare a list of the candidates selected for Paper 2.

The commission released the notification for the post of Junior Engineer for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying & Contract disciplines.