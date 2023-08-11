SSC JE 2023 Application Form @ssc.nic.in: Check Registration Process, Last Date to Apply Online

SSC JE 2023 Application Form @ssc.nic.in : The SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2023 application window is closing soon on the official website. Check the last date to apply online, the application form link, the registration process, and exam dates.

SSC JE Application Form 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has announced a total of 1324 vacancies for posts of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) under the SSC JE 2023 recruitment. The online SSC JE registration began on July 26, 2023, on the official website, i.e., ssc.nic.in. All interested and eligible candidates can submit the SSC JE application form by August 16, 2023.

The SSC Junior Engineer CBT Paper-1 is scheduled to be conducted from October 9 to 11, 2023. All graduate aspirants whose age is less than 30 years are eligible to apply for the SSC Junior Engineer post. The SSC JE selection process comprises various stages, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2 (CBT), followed by a document verification round. In this article, we have shared complete details of the SSC JE registration process 2023 along with the application fees, eligibility, and other details.

SSC JE Application Process 2023: Overview

The recruitment authority has begun applications to fill 1324 posts under SSC JE recruitment. Have a look at the complete overview of the SSC JE registration process tabulated below.

SSC JE Registration Process 2023 Overview Organization Staff Selection Commission Posts Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Vacancies 1324 SSC JE Application Mode Online SSC JE Application Dates July 26, 2023, to August 16, 2023 Selection Process Paper-1, Paper-2, and Document Verification Job Location Anywhere in India Official Website ssc.nic.in

SSC JE Application Dates 2023: Last Date to Apply Online

The Staff Selection Commission has published the SSC JE notification 2023 on its official website. The SSC JE online application form was released on July 26, 2023. Check the SSC JE registration process dates in the table below:

SSC JE Application 2023 Important Dates Events Dates Releasing of Official SSC JE Notification July 26, 2023 Starting Date for Online SSC JE Registration Process July 26, 2023 Last Date for Online SSC JE Applications August 16, 2023 Date of Window for Application Form Correction and online payment of Correction Charges August 17 to August 18, 2023 SSC JE Computer-Based Test (Paper-1) October 9 to 11, 2023

SSC JE Application Process 2023: Prerequisites

Candidates should keep all the required documents/items handy before applying for the one-time SSC JE registration process.

Mobile Number (to be verified through OTP)

Email ID (to be verified through OTP).

Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhar Card/Voter ID Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving License/School/College ID/Employer ID (Govt./PSU/Private)

Details about the Board, Roll Number, and Passing Year of the Matriculation (10th) Examination.

Disability Certificate Number, if applicable.

Aspirants are required to upload scanned copies of a few documents when filling out the online SSC JE application form. With this, they must ensure documents are in the format prescribed by the commission. The specifications for the documents are shared below.

Parameters File Type File Size Image Dimensions Recent scanned color passport-size photograph JPEG/JPG format 20 KB to 50 KB 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height). Scanned signature JPEG/JPG format 10 to 20 KB 4.0 cm (width) x 2.0 cm (height).

How to apply online for SSC JE 2023 Exam?

The SSC JE application process is divided into two parts, i.e., Part-I (One-Time Registration) and Part-II (Online Application Form). Follow the steps shared below to apply online for the SSC JE recruitment process without any hassles.

Part I (One-Time Registration)

Check the steps discussed below to complete the SSC JE registration process without any hassles or confusion.

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website, i.e., ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the “New User? Register Now” button for one-time registration.

Step 3: The registration form will appear on the screen. Fill up the One-Time Registration Form with the basic details like Aadhaar Number, Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Date of Birth, Gender, category, educational qualification, etc), and then enter additional & contact details (mobile number, email ID, permanent address, present address, etc).

Step 4: In the next step, accept the declaration.

Step 5: On confirmation, the data will be saved and the Registration Number will appear on the screen. The Registration Number and Password will also be sent to the mobile number and Email ID of the registered candidates.

Part II (Online Application Form)

After submitting the SSC JE registration form, candidates are required to fill out the online form to complete the SSC JE application process.

Step 1: Log in to the online portal with the valid Registration Number and password.

Step 2: Click the ‘Apply’ link in the ‘Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) Examination, 2023 section under the ‘Latest Notifications’ tab.

Step 3: Fill out the SSC JE application form with the required information and upload the scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 4: Click on the “I agree” check box to accept the declaration, and then enter the captcha code.

Step 5: Preview the submitted details in the form and then pay the application fees as per your category.

Step 6: Lastly, take the printout of the online application form for future use.

SSC JE Application Fees 2023

Candidates must pay their application fees by using BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay, Credit or Debit card to complete the SSC JE registration process. The category-wise SSC JE application fees are tabulated below:

Category Application Fees Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Exempted Others Rs 100/-

How to Retrieve SSC JE Application Form Password?

If candidates misplace their SSC JE registration password, they can retrieve the same by following the steps shared below:

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website, i.e., ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on “Forgot Password” in the login portal.

Step 3: Then, enter the “State” and Email ID or Mobile Number in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: The password will be sent to the registered mobile number/Email ID.