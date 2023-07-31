SSC JE Salary 2023: Pay Scale, In Hand Salary after 7th CPC, Job Profile, Allowances, Promotion, Posting

SSC JE Salary 2023: Know the SSC JE in-hand salary, pay scale. job profile, allowances, posting, and promotion policy for civil, mechanical, and electrical 1324 vacancies. The SSC Junior Engineer's monthly salary ranges between Rs. 35,400-1,12,400 as per the 7th pay commission.

SSC JE Salary after 7th CPC 2023
SSC JE Salary after 7th CPC 2023

SSC JE Salary after 7th CPC 2023: Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineer (civil, mechanical & electrical) for organisations/offices of the Government of India. The posts are of Group ‘B’ (non-gazetted), non-ministerial in Level 6 (Rs. 35400-112400/-) of the pay matrix of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The candidates will be selected for the post based on the marks obtained in Paper 1, Paper 2, and the document verification round. In this article, we have shared detailed information on the SSC JE salary, including in-hand salary, perks & allowances, job profile, and career growth opportunities.

SSC JE Salary 2023: Overview

Have a look at the major overview of the SSC JE salary 2023 shared in the table given below:

SSC Junior Engineer Salary 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission

Post Name

Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical)

Vacancy

1324

Selection Process

Paper I, Paper II, and Document Verification

SSC JE Salary 2023

Rs 35400-Rs 112400

Job Location

Anywhere in India

SSC JE Salary Structure 2023

The SSC JE in hand salary after the 7th pay commission is expected to be around Rs 43,000 per month with all the allowances. The SSC Junior Engineer salary structure comprises various components, including basic pay, allowances, earnings and deductions, net salary, and miscellaneous. Here, we have provided the SSC JE salary structure 2023 after the 7th pay commission in the table below:

Name of Organization

Name of Post

SSC JE Salary

Border Roads Organization, Ministry of Defence

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Rs 35400-112400/-

Central Public Works Department (CPWD)

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Rs 35400-112400/-

Central Public Works Department (CPWD)

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

Rs 35400-112400/-

Central Water Commission

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Rs 35400-112400/-

Central Water Commission

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

Rs 35400-112400/-

Central Water Power Research Station

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Rs 35400-112400/-

Central Water Power Research Station

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

Rs 35400-112400/-

Directorate of Quality Assurance, Naval

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

Rs 35400-112400/-

Directorate of Quality Assurance, Naval

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

Rs 35400-112400/-

Farakka Barrage Project

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Rs 35400-112400/-

Farakka Barrage Project

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

Rs 35400-112400/-

Farakka Barrage Project

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

Rs 35400-112400/-

Military Engineer Services (MES)

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Rs 35400-112400/-

Military Engineer Services (MES)

Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical)

Rs 35400-112400/-

Military Engineer Services (MES)

Junior Engineer (Quantity Surveying & Contracts)

Rs 35400-112400/-

SSC JE In-Hand Salary 2023

Candidates who will clear the SSC JE exam will be appointed for Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), a Non-Ministerial post in Level 6. The SSC JE pay scale will be between Rs 35400- Rs 112400 of the pay matrix of the 7th pay commission. The SSC JE in hand salary will include pay scale, grade pay, allowances, gross salary, etc, as shared below:

SSC JE In-Hand Salary 2023

Pay Matrix

Pay Level-6

Pay scale

Rs 35,400-1,12,400/-

Grade Pay

4200

Basic pay

Rs 35,400

House rent allowance  (as per the city)

X cities (24%)-Rs.8,496
Y cities (16%)- Rs.5,664
Z cities (8%)- Rs.2,832

Dearness allowance 

(17%) -Rs.6,018

Travel Allowance

Cities- Rs.3600
Other Places- Rs.1800

Gross Salary Range (Approx.)

X Cities-Rs.54,000
Y Cities-Rs.51,000
Z Cities-Rs.47,050

SSC JE Salary after 7th Pay Commission Department-wise

The SSC Junior Engineer salary is different for every department. However, all the departments offered lucrative salaries and allowances to their employees. The department-wise SSC JE salary after the 7th pay commission is as follows:

SSC JE Salary 2023 after 7th pay commission

Department name

Post Name

Grade Pay(in Rs.)

Gross Salary(in Rs.)

SSC JE Inhand Salary(in Rs.)

CWC (Central Water Commission)

Junior Engineer (Civil)

4200

32,667 to 37,119

29,455 to 33,907

CWC (Central Water Commission)

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

4200

32,667 to 37,119

29,455 to 33,907

CPWD (Central Public Works Department)

junior Engineer (Civil)

4200

32,667 to 37,119

29,455 to 33,907

CPWD (Central Public Works Department)

Jr Engineer (Electrical)

4200

32,667 to 37,119

29,455 to 33,907

DP (Department of Post)

Junior Engineer (Civil)

4200

32,667 to 37,119

29,455 to 33,907

DP (Department of Post)

Junior Engineer (Electrical)

4200

32,667 to 37,119

29,455 to 33,907

MES (Military Engineering Service)

Mechanical Junior Engineer

4200

32,667 to 37,119

29,455 to 33,907

MES (Military Engineering Service)

JE Quantity Surveying and Contract

4200

32,667 to 37,119

29,455 to 33,907

SSC JE Allowances 2023

Along with the basic SSC Junior Engineer salary, all the appointed candidates will receive certain perks and allowances per the 7th pay commission. The list of SSC JE allowances and benefits is as follows.

Dearness Allowances: The Dearness allowances are paid to the employees so that they can adjust their living costs and other expenses. DA is initially 17% of the basic salary of the 7th pay commission. Also, HRA is affected by Dearness allowances. When dearness allowances exceed 25%, the rate of HRA is also revised to 27%, 18%, and 9% for X, Y, and Z cities, respectively. Further, when DA exceeds 50%, the HRA will be revised to 30%, 20%, and 10% for X, Y, and Z cities, respectively.

Traveling Allowances: Travel allowances are offered to meet the expenses incurred in work travels. It depends on the location and type of work. For example, employees performing field work are paid higher traveling allowances.

Medical Allowances: The SSC JE employees are offered fixed medical allowances as per the guidelines. The government will take care of all the employees' medical expenses in case of a medical emergency.

Other Allowances: Candidates selected for the SSC Junior Engineer post are also offered other allowances such as leaves, recreational facilities, etc.

SSC JE Job Profile 2023

The candidates selected for the SSC Junior Engineer post in the Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical branches will be entrusted with various roles and responsibilities after joining the post. The tasks included in the SSC JE job profile are as follows:

  • To supervise all the activities and get familiar with the goals and functions of the organization.
  • To handle workers/laborers, develop an estimate, and build a plan for repairs and renovations.
  • To maintain the records of the bills for all the work performed by the contractor and also ensure smooth workflow of the schemes.
  • Submit the reports of the daily tasks to the higher authority and brief them about all the events happening within the department.
  • Ensure that all the organization's equipment is maintained properly and execute designs after using CAD or modeling software.

SSC JE Promotion Policy 2023

SSC Junior Engineer employees working in various departments have enormous career growth opportunities. They are offered lucrative salary packages, job security, and promotions at regular intervals. After getting promoted to a higher post, the SSC JE salary is also revised. However, the salary increments are based on their job performance and the 7th pay commission guidelines. The promotion hierarchy of SSC Junior Engineer is as follows:

  • SSC Executive Engineer
  • SSC Section Engineer

SSC JE Posting 2023

Candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in India; i.e., the posts carry All India Service Liability (AISL). Also, the candidates on final selection may be allotted a State/ UT/ Zone by the concerned user organisation/office. Such candidates may be required to acquire the proficiency in local language of the allotted State/ UT/ Zone for confirmation of the candidates to the allotted posts by the concerned user organization/ office.

FAQ

Q1. What is SSC JE Salary after the 7th Pay Commission?

As per the official notification, the SSC JE salary structure will range between Rs 35400-Rs 112400 per month as per the 7th Pay Commission

Q2. What is the SSC JE In-Hand Salary 2023?

The SSC JE in hand salary after the 7th pay commission is expected to be around Rs 43,000 per month with all the allowances.

Q3. What are the allowances offered along with the SSC JE Salary 2023?

Junior Engineer will receive dearness allowances, medical allowances, traveling allowances, etc., along with SSC JE Salary 2023.
