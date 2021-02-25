SSC JE Result 2021 Tomorrow @ssc.nic.in, Check Junior Engineer Paper 1 Selection List Updates Here

SSC JE Result 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release the result of Online Paper 1 for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) Recruitment 2019 tomorrow i.e. on 26 February 2021 on its official website - ssc.nic.in. A merit list, containing the details of the candidates qualified in SSC JE Exam, will be prepared by the commission.

Candidates, who appeared in SSC JE Exam 2020 from 27 to 30 October 2020 and on 10 and 11 December 2020 can download SSC JE Result PDF, once released, from the official website of SSC.

SSC JE 2019-21 Event Important Dates SSC JE Paper 1 2019 Date 10 December and 11 December 2020 for Bihar and 27 October 2020 to 30 October 2020 for Other Regions. SSC JE Answer Key 2019 27 December 2020 SSC JE Result Date 2019 26 February 2021 SSC JE Paper 2 Date 21 March 2021

SSC JE Cut Off (Expected)

As per the reports, the level of the exam was of ‘moderate to difficult. SSC JE Paper 1 Cut Off for General Category is expected 150-155 for Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering and 125-130 for Civil & Structural Engineering. The cut-off for OBC is expected between 120-125 for Civil & Structural Engineering and 145-150 for Electrical/Mechanic Engineering Stream.

SSC JE Paper 2 2021

Candidates who would qualify in the SSC JE Paper 1 will be called for SSC JE Paper 2. SSC JE Paper 2 is tentatively scheduled to be held on 21 March 2021 (Sunday). SSC JE 2 will be conducted offline mode. There will be Descriptive Type Questions on General Engineering (Civil & Structural)/General Engineering (Electrical)/Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical) The total marks of the exam are 300 and candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the test. There will be no negative marking and the marks will be based on the candidate’s writing skills.

SSC JE Paper 2 Admit Card 2021

SSC JE 2 Admit Card for all the shortlisted candidates is expected in the second week of March on all SSC Regional websites.

SSC JE DV

On the basis of performance in SSC JE Paper-1 and Paper-2 2020, the candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification.

A total of 887 Vacancies are available for Junior Engineer Posts in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts under various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. SSC JE Recruitment 2019 Applications were invited from 13 August 2019 to 12 September 2019.