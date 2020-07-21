SSC JHT 2020 Registration Till July 25 @ssc.nic.in: Certificate or Diploma in Translation Mandatory, Check Essential Qualification for 283 Hindi Translator Vacancies

SSC JHT 2020 Registration Till July 25 @ssc.nic.in: Registration for Group-B Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator under various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India is going to end on 25th July 2020 at Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Official Website - ssc.nic.in. The Age Limit for SSC JHT 2020 Recruitment is 18 to 30 years as on 1st January 2021. To fulfill the Eligibility Criteria, candidates must possess the Certificate or Diploma in Translation which is an essential requirement for applying to the SSC JHT 2020 Posts.

Check SSC JHT 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Junior & Senior Hindi Translator Posts can be a great opportunity for those candidates who have proficiency in both Hindi and English Languages. The Hindi Translator Job can offer you a government job with a good salary package.

Check SSC JHT 2020 Recruitment Updates

Below are the important dates for SSC JHT 2020 Recruitment:

Important Dates for SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Exam SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Notification 2020 Release Date 29th June 2020 SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Apply Online Opening & Closing Date 29th June 2020 to 25th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Check how to Apply Online for SSC JHT 2020 Exam Last date of online fee payment 27th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 29th July 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 31st July 2020 SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) Admit Card 2020 Release Date A week before Exam SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) Date 6th October 2020 SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Paper-II (Descriptive) Date 31st January 2021

Click here to know the Job Profile, Pay Scale and Promotion Policy of SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT)

Certificate or Diploma in Translation - Essential QUALIFICATION for SSC JHT 2020 Recruitment

Below is the brief educational qualification details of the different posts offered through SSC JHT 2020 Exam:

Code Name Name of Posts Educational Qualification A Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS) Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi Medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level AND Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking. B Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board) C Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) D Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/JHT E Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/Offices Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level AND Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or three years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking.

Check details of 283 Vacancies under SSC JHT 2020 Recruitment

SSC JHT 2020 - Essential Educational Qualification Code

Educational Qualification Code Certificate in Translation 03 Diploma in Translation 04 BA 05 BA (Hons.) 06 B. Com. 07 B.Com. (Hons.) 08 B.Sc. 09 B.Sc. (Hons.) 10 B. Ed. 11 LLB 12 BE 13 B. Tech 14 AMIE (Part A & Part B) 15 B.Sc. (Engg.) 16 BCA 17 BBA 18 Graduation issued by Defence (Indian Army, Air Force, Navy) 19 B. Lib. 20 B. Pharm. 21 ICWA 22 CA 23 PG Diploma 24 MA 25 M.Com. 26 M. Sc. 27 M.Ed. 28 LLM 29 ME 30 M. Tech 31 M. Sc. (Engg.) 32 MCA 33 MBA 34 Others 35

Check Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Exam

Candidates who have not acquired/ will not acquire the essential qualification (including experience) as on 1st January 2021 will not be eligible and need not apply. All candidates who are declared qualified by the Commission in Computer Base Examination will be required to produce all relevant Certificates in original such as Mark sheets/ Provisional Degree/ Diploma Certificate as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification on or before 1st January 2021 failing which the candidature of such candidates will be cancelled by the Commission.

Check Preparation Tips and Strategies for clearing SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Exam

The candidates who are able to prove, by documentary evidence that the result of the qualifying examination was declared on or before the cut-off date and he/ she has been declared passed, will also be considered to have the required Educational Qualification.

Click here to get SSC 2020-21 Exam Calendar

Eligible candidates can fill the SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 Application Form at ssc.nic.in. Application Fee can be paid through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

Category Fees Male (General/ OBC) Rs. 100 Female (All Category) No Fees SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons with Disability (PwD) No Fees

Click here to get SSC 2020 Result Calendar