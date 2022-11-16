SSC JHT Final Answer Key 2022 Out @ssc.nic.in: Check Link Here

SSC JHT Final Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the final answer key of the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2022 (Paper-I) held on 01 October 2022. Candidates can check the final answers of the exam by log-in in on the SSC JHT Final Answer Key Link available on the website of the commission.

The candidates can take a printout of their respective Question Papers along with the Final Answer Keys post by using their Examination Roll Number and Password. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 16 November 2022 from 04:00 PM to 30 November 2022 upto 04:00 PM.

SSC JHT Final Answer Key Download Link

How to Download SSC JHT Final Answer Key 2022 ?

Visit the website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in and click on the answer key link ‘Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys’ Download SSC Steno Final Answer Key PDF Scroll the PDF and click on ‘Click here for Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper’ Provide your roll number and password

SSC JHT Paper 1 was held in October and the result for the same was declared on 03 November 2022. A total of 3224 candidates are shortlisted for Paper 2. Shortlisted candidates can now appear for SSC JHT Paper 04 December 2022.