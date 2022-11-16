SSC JHT Final Answer Key 2022 Out @ssc.nic.in: Check Link Here

SSC JHT Final Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the final answer key of the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2022 (Paper-I) held on 01 October 2022. Candidates can check the final answers of the exam by log-in in on the SSC JHT Final Answer Key Link available on the website of the commission.
The candidates can take a printout of their respective Question Papers along with the Final Answer Keys post by using their Examination Roll Number and Password. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 16 November 2022 from 04:00 PM to 30 November 2022 upto 04:00 PM.
SSC JHT Final Answer Key Download Link
How to Download SSC JHT Final Answer Key 2022 ?
- Visit the website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in and click on the answer key link ‘Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys’
- Download SSC Steno Final Answer Key PDF
- Scroll the PDF and click on ‘Click here for Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper’
- Provide your roll number and password
SSC JHT Paper 1 was held in October and the result for the same was declared on 03 November 2022. A total of 3224 candidates are shortlisted for Paper 2. Shortlisted candidates can now appear for SSC JHT Paper 04 December 2022.