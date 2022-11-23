SSC JHT Paper II Revised Schedule 2022 (Released)at ssc.nic.in: Download JHT/JT Paper II Latest Update

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Revised Schedule for the Paper II for JHT and others on its official website-ssc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

SSC JHT Paper II Revised Schedule 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Revised Schedule for the Paper II for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination on its official website. As per new date released, now Commission will be conducting the Paper II for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination on 11

December 2022.

Candidates who have qualified successfully for the Paper II for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination can download the SSC JHT Paper II Revised Schedule 2022 from the official website-ssc.nic.in.

However you can download the SSC JHT Paper II Revised Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: SSC JHT Paper II Revised Schedule 2022





It is noted that earlier SSC was to conduct the Computer Based Test for Paper 2 for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator post on 04 December 2022.

Now Commission has released short notice regarding the rescheduled date for the same. Short notice further says," In supersession of the notice dated 07.11.2022, the Commission has decided to conduct the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-II) on 11th December, 2022."



It is noted that a total of 3224 candidates have qualified for the Paper II round for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination. Candidates qualified for the above exam are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.

How to Download SSC JHT Paper II Revised Schedule 2022