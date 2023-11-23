SSC JHT Result 2023 Released at ssc.nic.in: Check Paper 1 Cutoff Here

SSC JHT Result 2023 Released: The Staff Selection Commission released the result of paper 1 for the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Exam. SSC JHT exam was held on 16 October 2023. A total number of 2274 candidates have been shortlisted in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive). Candidates who participated in the exam can check the merit list PDF, cutoff and other details here.
SSC JHT Result PDF
The selection PDFs are made for all the posts. The candidates can download SSC JHT Paper 1 result from this page.
SSC JHT Cut Off 2023
The commission announced category-wise SSC JHT Cutoff marks for the CBT test along with the result announcement.
|Category
|Cutoff Marks
|Number of Selected candidates
|UR
|135.75
|589
|EWS
|120.25
|339
|OBC
|135.75
|687
|SC
|121.75
|423
|ST
|104.00
|149
How to download SSC JHT Result PDF ?
The Staff Selection Commission publishesd the result on its official website. Candidates can follow the given steps to download merit lists
Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘SSC JHT Result and Cut off marks link’.
Step 3: Download SSC JHT Result PDF and check the details of the shortlisted candidates.
Step 4: Download it for future reference.