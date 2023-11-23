SSC JHT Result 2023 Released at ssc.nic.in: Check Paper 1 Cutoff Here

SSC JHT Result 2023 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. Check Direct Link to download SSC JHT Paper 1 Merit Lists, Cutoff, Marks and Other details.

SSC JHT Result 2023 Released: The Staff Selection Commission released the result of paper 1 for the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Exam. SSC JHT exam was held on 16 October 2023. A total number of 2274 candidates have been shortlisted in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive). Candidates who participated in the exam can check the merit list PDF, cutoff and other details here.

SSC JHT Result PDF

The selection PDFs are made for all the posts. The candidates can download SSC JHT Paper 1 result from this page.

ssc jht paper 1 result merit list download click here

SSC JHT Cut Off 2023

The commission announced category-wise SSC JHT Cutoff marks for the CBT test along with the result announcement.

Category Cutoff Marks Number of Selected candidates UR 135.75 589 EWS 120.25 339 OBC 135.75 687 SC 121.75 423 ST 104.00 149

How to download SSC JHT Result PDF ?

The Staff Selection Commission publishesd the result on its official website. Candidates can follow the given steps to download merit lists

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘SSC JHT Result and Cut off marks link’.

Step 3: Download SSC JHT Result PDF and check the details of the shortlisted candidates.

Step 4: Download it for future reference.