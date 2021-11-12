SSC KKR GD Constable Admit Card 2021: Download @ssckkr.kar.nic.in

SSC KKR GD Constable Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission, Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) has released the admit card of SSC GD Constable Exam 2021.Those who are appearing in the said exam for Constable (GD) and Rifleman (GD) Posts can download SSC KKR Admit Card using their Registration Number & Date of Birth from official website - ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

SSC KKR GD Constable Admit Card Link is given below. Candidates can also download SSC GD Constable Admit Card through this link:

SSC KKR GD Constable Admit Card Download Link

SSC Constable GD Exam scheduled from 16 November to 15 December 2021. There will be questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics and on Language i.e. English/ Hindi. Each section will have 25 questions of 25 marks. and the total duration of the exam is 1 hour and 30 minutes.

How to download SSC KKR Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the official website of the SSC Kerala Karnataka Region i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in Now, click on “Admit Card Link Now, provide your details and Select “Download Admit Card” button Download SSC Admit Card 2021

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 is being done for filling up 25271 vacancies under Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and in Assam Rifles.