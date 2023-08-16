SSC MTS 2023 Exam Begins on September 1: Check Preparation Strategy To Score High Marks

SSC MTS 2023 Exam Begins on September 1: Check the preparation strategy for acing SSC MTS exam 2023 on the first attempt. SSC MTS and Havaldar 2023 exam will be held in online mode from September 1 to 29, 2023.

SSC MTS Exam Preparation Strategy 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct a competitive examination from September 1 to 29, 2023 to recruit eligible candidates for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar posts. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the Computer Based Examination (CBE). Thus, the aspirants should build a robust SSC MTS preparation strategy to develop conceptual clarity and maximize their qualifying chances in the exam.

The SSC MTS exam's difficulty level varies yearly owing to various factors such as the number of applicants, the complexity of the questions, and the high competition level. Thus, aligning the SSC MTS exam preparation strategy with the exact exam requirements is crucial. In this article, we have compiled the best and toppers preparation tips to help aspirants to crack the SSC MTS 2023 exam with favorable results.

SSC MTS Exam Preparation Strategy 2023

Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar is one of the most popular and competitive examinations in the country. Lakhs of candidates apply for this exam to secure the desired result on the first attempt. However, only a few are declared qualified due to their dedication, consistency, and the right SSC MTS preparation strategy. Thus, aspirants who want to ace the SSC MTS exam must build the correct strategy during their preparation which includes following the latest syllabus and exam pattern, planning an effective study schedule, referring to the expert-recommended books, practicing previous years' papers, current affairs knowledge, etc.

1. Analyse the Syllabus and Exam Pattern

The first SSC MTS preparation strategy for the aspirants is to begin their preparation only after analyzing the syllabus and exam pattern. It will help them understand the topic-wise distribution of marks, marking scheme, number of sections, etc. The SSC MTS syllabus covers four subjects, i.e., Numerical and Mathematical Ability, Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving, General Awareness, and English Language and Comprehension.

SSC MTS Havaldar Exam Pattern 2023 Part Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Session-I I Numerical and Mathematical Ability 20 60 45 Minutes (60 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes) II Reasoning Ability and Problem-Solving 20 60 Session II I General Awareness 25 75 45 Minutes (60 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes) II English Language and Comprehension 25 75

With this, the computer-based exam is conducted in two sessions with a time limit of 45 minutes for each session. Aspirants must plan to manage their time effectively and attempt a maximum number of questions in the stipulated time period.

2. Choose the Best Books and Study Material

Once you are familiar with the syllabus & important topics to study, choose the expert-recommended books and study resources. You can also check the Jagran Josh exam prep section to get high-quality tips and the best SSC MTS books for computer-based exams. Also, it is advised to read the basic books in the initial preparation to clear the basic concepts and then use subject-specific books to learn core topics.

3. Read Newspapers and Current affairs

General Awareness is a scoring subject in the SSC MTS exam, and you can easily obtain full scores with adequate preparation. The most important SSC MTS preparation strategy to ace the General Awareness section is to gain knowledge of history, geography, art and culture, civics, economics, General Science (up to the 10th Standard), and the latest events happening worldwide. Hence, allocating at least 2-3 hours to this section every day is recommended. To excel in this section, read newspapers like “The Hindu” and current affairs books such as Rapid General Knowledge by Disha Experts, The Yearly Current Affairs by Disha Experts, etc., and highlight all the latest events in a separate notebook for last-minute revision.

4. Practice Mock Test Series and Previous Years' Question Paper

Practicing previous year’s question papers and mock tests is one of the best resources to smoothen the SSC MTS exam preparation.

This approach allows candidates to understand the actual exam requirements, especially if they place a timer clock when solving the online test series as it will enhance their question solving speed and accuracy. Furthermore, they must also solve the previous 10 year’s question papers to understand the nature of questions and exam trends and analyze the progress of their overall preparation level.

5. Regular Revision

The next SSC MTS preparation strategy is to conduct revision sessions every day. Devore sufficient to revise all the covered topics or chapters at the end of the day. This will help you retain crucial details for a long time, as it is difficult to remember everything you have studied so far. Moreover, it is advised to prepare short notes in bullet points when covering any topic, as it would be beneficial for quick revision.

SSC MTS Section-Wise Preparation Strategy 2023

Here is the SSC MTS Preparation Strategy for all the sections discussed below for ease of the aspirants.

SSC MTS Preparation Strategy for Numerical and Mathematical Ability

The SSC MTS Numerical and Mathematical Ability is among the toughest and most time-consuming sections. Check the expert-recommended SSC MTS exam preparation strategy for the Maths section as follows:

Clear the basic concepts of all the topics first to solve advanced-level topics without any conceptual confusion.

Practice mock tests and previous year's papers to boost the question-solving speed with accuracy. It will allow them to learn the techniques to manage their time effectively.

Learn the formulae, tables, short-cut techniques, etc., to solve the maximum number of questions in a short time.

Some important topics for Maths sections are LCM and HCF, Decimals and Fractions, Relationship between numbers, Fundamental Arithmetic Operations and BODMAS, Percentage, Ratio and Proportions, Work and Time, Simple Interest, Profit and Loss, etc.

SSC MTS Preparation Strategy for Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving

The SSC MTS reasoning section assesses the candidate’s general learning ability. Also, some of the SSC MTS exam preparation strategies are as follows:

Solve unlimited questions from topics like coding and decoding, analogy, non-verbal reasoning based on diagrams, age calculations, following directions, etc., to excel in this section.

Identify the best approach to boost the question-solving speed with at least 90% accuracy.

Solve previous year's question papers and online mock tests to boost your logical thinking ability, problem-solving, and analytical ability.

SSC MTS Preparation Strategy for General Awareness

General Awareness is one of the scoring sections of the SSC MTS 2023 exam. Here are some of the expert-recommended SSC MTS exam preparation strategies for the General Awareness section.

Read newspapers and current affairs magazines and watch daily news to stay updated with all the latest happenings around the globe.

This section will also include questions relating to history, geography, art and culture, civics, economics, General Science, and environmental studies up to the 10th Standard.

Attempt current affairs quizzes regularly from reliable resources and revise all the important events daily to maximize their scores in the exam.

SSC MTS Preparation Strategy for English Language and Comprehension

The English Language and Comprehension is one of the highest-scoring sections of the SSC MTS 2023 exam. Check the SSC MTS preparation strategy for the English Language section is shared below:

Brush up on the concepts of grammar and vocabulary books from the standard books.

Read newspapers and editorials daily to strengthen reading skills and acquire knowledge of new words daily to score high in the exam.

Focus on topics like sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms, spotting errors, fill in the blanks, one-word substitution, Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs, etc.

