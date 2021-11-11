SSC MTS Answer Key 2021: Link Expected Tomorrow @ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Answer Key 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the answer key of the exam for Multi Tasking Exam Paper 2020 (MTS Exam 2020) on ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Answer Key 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the answer key link along with objection link for the exam held from 05 October to 10 October 2021 for the post of Multi Tasking Staff on ssc.nic.in. As per the reports, SSC MTS Answer Key shall be expected tomorrow i.e. on 12 November 2021. The candidates shall also be invited to submit representation/ objection, if any, through online mode. They are required to pay Rs. 100/- per objection.



The candidate can download Response Sheet along with the Tentative Answer Keys and submit Representations by login into the link, once activated.

SSC MTS Answer Key Link

SSC MTS Result 2021

The commission will upload the list of shortlisted candidates after examine or analyzing all the objections, on its official website.

Candidates who would qualify in SSC MTS Paper I appear for Paper-II. Candidates will, then, called for Document Verification (DV) Round in order to check their eligibility as per the information given by them in the online Application Form.

How to Download SSC MTS Answer Key 2021 ?