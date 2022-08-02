SSC MTS Answer Key 2022 (Out) @ssc.nic.in: Raise Objection Upto 7 August

SSC MTS Answer Key 2022 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on ssc.nic.in: Students can raise the objection, iaf any, from 02 August to 07 August 2022.

SSC MTS Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the answer key, and answer sheet of the candidates of the prelims exam for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on its official website (ssc.nic.in). Candidates can download SSC MTS Exam Answer Key and check the answer to the question paper. We have provided the SSC MTS Answer Key Link below for the candidate’s reference. The students also have the option to raise objections, if any, through online mode.

It is to be noted that, SSC MTS Answer Key Objection Link is available from 02 August to 07 August 2022. It is mandatory to pay Rs.100/-per question/ answer challenged.

How to Download SSC MTS Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the commission

Step 2: Click on the link given to download the answer key ‘ Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021: Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys alongwith candidates’ Response Sheet(s)’

Step 3: Download SSC MTS Answer Key PDF

Step 4: On the homepage, you need to click on the answer key login link ‘Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and for Submission of Representation, if any’

Step 5: Select an Examination Name to proceed

Step 6: Login into your account using your roll number and password to check the answers

Step 7: Submit Objection, if any

The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets alongwith the Tentative Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 02.08.2022 (08:00 PM) to 07.08.2022 (08:00 PM).

SSC MTS Result 2022

SSC MTS was held from 05 July 2022 to 22 July 2022 across the nation in online mode. The commission will declare the result of the exam after analyzing all the objections. We can expect the result in the month of September or October 2022. SSC will prepare the list of the candidates in a PDF who would qualify the exam.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for SSC MTS Paper 2.