SSC MTS Havaldar Paper 1 Result 2023: Important Notice Released at ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Paper 1 Result 2023 will be released by the Staff Selection Commission on the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the important notice related to SSC MTS Havaldar Exam and other details here.

SSC MTS Paper 1 Result 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on 1 November, released an important notice regarding the SSC MTS Exam 2023 on its official website - ssc.nic.in. According to the notice, ‘For the post of Havaldar, candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:10 (vacancies: candidates) for appearing in PET/ PST and on the basis of their performance in Session-II of CBE. Normalized scores of the candidates will be used to determine merit in CBE. The Commission may fix CCA-wise and category-wise cut-offs in Session-II of CBE’.

SSC MTS Paper 1 Result Date

The result will be announced anytime shortly. The candidates can download the results from the official website. The direct link will also be provided here.

SSC MTS Scorecard 2023

The scorecard will be released by the Staff Selection Commission after the announcement of the result. The candidates will be able to check their marks by login into the official website.

