SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2022 (Out) at WR, MPR and NER: Check Links Here

SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission has uploaded MTS Paper 2 Admit Card on its regional website. Check the Links below.

SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the admit cards on Western Region (WR), Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR) and North East Region (NER) on sscwr.net, sscmpr.org and sscner.org.in respectively. Candidates who qualified in SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam can download SSC MTS 2 Admit Card by clicking on the links. The commission has scheduled SSC MTS Paper 2 on 06 November 2022 across the country.

Candidates should note that SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card Link shall also be released on the other regional websites such as SSC NR, SSC SR, SSC KKR, SSC MPR, SSC ER, and SSC CR in due course of time.

SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card Links are also provided below in this article:

How to Download SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official regional website of the commission For Example SSC WR - sscwr.net Click on the link given on the website 'STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR MULTI TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF EXAMINATION 2020 (TIER-II-DESCRIPTIVE PAPER) TO BE HELD ON 06/11/2022' Read the given instructions and proceed to fill 'Roll No/Registered ID No' and 'Date of Birth' or 'Name', 'Father's Name', 'Date of Birth' Download SSC MTS Tier 2 Admit Card

Candidates will be given a Short Essay/Letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution. The total marks of this descriptive exam are 50. The exam should be completed in 30 minutes.

SSC is conducting the exam for 7301 vacancies available for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar Pots.