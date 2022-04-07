SSC MTS Paper 2 Exam Date 2022 (Out) @ssc.nic.in, Check Here

SSC MTS Paper 2 Exam Date 2022 has been released by Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. You can check the details here.

SSC MTS Paper 2 Exam Date 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC). on 7 April 2022, has announced the date of SSC MTS Paper 2 2020. As per the notice, SSC MTS Paper 2 will be conducted on 08 May 2022. Candidates who have qualified in SSC MTS Paper 1 can appear for the exam on the scheduled date and time.

SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card

The admit cards shall be available on SSC Regional websites including SSC NR, SSC ER, SSC SR, SSC WR, SSC NER, SSC NWR, SSC KKR, SSC MPR, in due course of time. SSC MTS Paper 2 Admit Card Link is expected in the last week of April 2022.

SSC MTS 2 Exam will be of 50 marks. Candidates will be asked to write Short Essay/Letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution. The duration of the exam will be 30 minutes.

Those who qualify the paper 2 will be called for Document Verification.

SSC Paper 1 was held from 05 October 2021 to 02 November 2022 and the result was declared on 04 March 2022. A total of 44680 candidates were shortlisted for Paper 2.

The official notice reads, “The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. 3. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates”