SSC NER GD Constable Admit Card 2022 Released: Download @sscner.org.in

SSC NER GD Constable Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card of the online exam for the post of Constable (GD) and Rifleman (GD) on the official website of North Eastern Region (NER). Now, candidates can get SSC NER Admit Card by visiting the website of SSC NER. SSC NER Admit Card Link is also provided in the article below.

SSC is conducting GD Constable Exam from January 10 to February 14, 2023. Candidates can download SSC GD Constable Admit Card using their registration details filled in at the time of submitting the application. In case the candidates do not have their registration number then they can use their name and date of birth.

SSC NER GD Constable Admit Card Download Link



How to Download SSC NER GD Constable Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the website of SSC NER - sscner.org.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given against ‘Status and E-Admit Card for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022’

Step 3: Enter your registration number/roll number/name and date of birth

Step 4: Download SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2022

SSC is conducting the exam for recruitment of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles

(AR) and Sepoy in NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau).