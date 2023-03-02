SSC NR CHSL Admit Card 2023 Soon: Check Your Application Status at sscnr.nic.in

SSC NR CHSL Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the application status for Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2022-23. The candidates who have applied for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam from 06 December 2022 to 04 January 2023, against 4500 vacancies, can check the status of their application on the official website of the commission.

SSC CHSL Application Link is also given in this article below. The candidates can check whether their application is accepted or not.

SSC CHSL Application Status - Click Here

SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 Exam is being conducted from 09 March to 21 March 2023. In order to appear for the exam, the candidates are required to download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card. SSC CHSL Admit Card Link shall be available soon on the website of the commission.

How to Download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the SSC NR Region - sscnr.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on ‘Admit Card for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level - I Examination, 2022’

Step 3: Read all the instructions

Step 4: Provide your Registration ID, Father’s Name and DOB or Name, Father’s Name and DOB

Step 5: Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Call Letter

Candidate should carry an original photo identity card having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate. If the Photo Identity Card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate, in original, as proof of Date of Birth. In case of a mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and the photo ID/certificate brought in support of the Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.