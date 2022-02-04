SSC Result Date 2022 Out for GD Constable, MTS, CGL Final Result and Other @ssc.nic.in, Download Calendar Here

SSC Result Calendar 2022: Staff Selection Commission has released the date of SSC GD Constable Result 2021, SSC MTS Result 2021, SSC CGL Final Result 2019, SSC CHSL Skill Test 2019, SSC JE Paper 2 Result,SSC Steno Skill Test Result, and SSC CGL Tier Result. Candidates who have appeared in these exams and awaiting the results can check the details through the table below:

SSC Exam Name SSC Result Date Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 (Final Result) 15 February 2022 Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Skill Test) 28 February 2022 Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 (Paper-I) 28 February 2022 Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2020 (Paper-II) 28 February 2022 Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019 (Skill Test) 10 March 2022 Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 (CBE) 15 April 2022 Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-II) 30 April 2022

The commission will prepare the list of the candidates who would qualify for the respective exams. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the next stage of the recruitment process or for the final selection.

We will provide the SSC Result Link on our page. Candidates are advised to keep a trck of our page for the latest updates.