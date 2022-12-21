SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Answer Key 2022 (Released) @ssc.nic.in: Check Download Link

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Answer Key 2022: SSC released the answer key of the exam for the post of Scientific Assistant Posts. Submit Objection, if any

SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Answer Key 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the answerthe key of Indian Meteorological Department Exam (IMD Exam) 2022 conducted for the post of Scientific Assistant.Those who attended the SSC IMD Exam on any date from 14 December to 16 December 2022 can download SSC IMD Answer Key 2022. SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Answer Key Link is provided in this article below.

Representations in respect of the Tentative Answer Key(s), if any, may be submitted online

from 21 December 2022 (05:00 PM) to 23 December 2022 (05:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per Question/Answer challenged.

How to Download SSC Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission

Step 2: Click on the answer key link ‘Recruitment of Scientific Assistant in Indian Meteorological Department Examination, 2022 – Uploading of Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheets(s)’

Step 3: Download SSC Scientific Assistant Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Scroll down the PDF

Step 5: Click on the answer key and enter your details

Step 6: Check the answers