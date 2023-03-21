SSC Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2023 Out @ssckkr.kar.nic.in: Check Download Link

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Karnataka and Kerala region has released the document verification Admit Card for Phase X/Selection Post on its official website--ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Check download link.

SSC Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Karnataka and Kerala region has released the document verification Admit Card for Phase X/Selection Post for various postcodes on its official website. The document verification is scheduled from 20 to 25 March 2023.

All those candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for Phase X/Selection Post can download SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Admit Card by visiting the official website of SSC-ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the SSC Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below.

To download the SSC Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2023, candidates need to provide their login credentials to the link on the home page.

How To Recover Login Credentials

In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to need the login credentials including Registration Number and Date of Birth. You can provide the credentials including Registration Number and Date of Birth to the link available on the home page.

Candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for SSC Selection Post 10 can download their Admit Card after following the steps mentioned below.

How to Download SSC Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Karnataka and Kerala region-ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click here to download e-Admit Card for Document Verification for Phase X/Selection Post for various postcodes to be held from 20/03/2023 to 25/03/2023

Step 3: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage

Step 4: Enter your details such as ‘Registration Number’or ‘Name’or ‘Roll Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’

Step 5: Download SSC Selection Post 10 Admit Card 2023