SSC Selection Post 10 Notification (Out) for 2065 Vacancies @ssc.nic.in: Check Direct Application Form Link Here

SSC Selection Post 10 Recruitment 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the notification and actovated the online application link for hiring the candidates for the Selection Posts. We have provided the SSC Selection Post 10 Notification Link and SSC Selection Post 10 Online Application Link just below for the convenience of the candidates.
A total of 2065 vacancies will be filled for this year 2022. The candidates can check vacancy break-up through the PDF below.
Only those Applications which are successfully filled through the Website of the Commission and found in order shall be accepted. Candidates should go through the Recruitment Notice carefully before applying for the post and ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions like Age-Limit/ Essential Qualifications (EQs)/ Experience/ Category, etc. as indicated in this Notice.
SSC Selection Post 10 Notification
SSC Selection Post 10 Online Application Link
What is SSC Selection Posts 10 Qualification?
- Matric Level Posts Posts -10th Passed in Any Recognized Board in India.
- Intermediate Level Posts - 10+2 Intermediate Exam in Any Recognized Board in India.
- Graduation Level Posts -Bachelor Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University in India.
How many vacancies are available for SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Recruitment?
Total Posts - 2065
- General - 915
- SC - 248
- ST - 121
- OBC - 599
- EWS - 182
What is SSC Application Fee ?
Rs. 100/-
|SSC Selection Posts Events
|Important Dates
|SSC Selection Posts Phase 10 Registration Starting Date
|12 May 2022
|SSC Selection Posts Phase 10 Registration Last Date
|13 June 2022
|Last date and time for making online fee payment
|15 June 2022
|Last date and time for generation of offline Challan
|16 June 2022
|Last date for payment through Challan (during working
hours of Bank)
|18 June 2022
|Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’
including online payment.
|20 June to 24 June 2022
|SSC Selection Post Exam Date
|August 2022