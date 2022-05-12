Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

SSC Selection Post 10 Notification (Out) for 2065 Vacancies @ssc.nic.in: Check Direct Application Form Link Here

SSC Selection Post 10 Notification and Application Form has been released by the commission on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can apply from here.

Created On: May 12, 2022 18:40 IST
Modified On: May 12, 2022 18:40 IST
SSC Selection Post 10 Recruitment 2022
SSC Selection Post 10 Recruitment 2022

SSC Selection Post 10 Recruitment 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the notification and actovated the online application link for hiring the candidates for the Selection Posts. We have provided the SSC Selection Post 10 Notification Link and SSC Selection Post 10 Online Application Link just below for the convenience of the candidates.

A total of 2065 vacancies will be filled for this year 2022. The candidates can check vacancy break-up through the PDF below.

Only those Applications which are successfully filled through the Website of the Commission and found in order shall be accepted. Candidates should go through the Recruitment Notice carefully before applying for the post and ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions like Age-Limit/ Essential Qualifications (EQs)/ Experience/ Category, etc. as indicated in this Notice.

SSC Selection Post 10 Notification

SSC Selection Post 10 Online Application Link

What is SSC Selection Posts 10 Qualification?

  • Matric Level Posts Posts -10th Passed in Any Recognized Board in India.
  • Intermediate Level Posts - 10+2 Intermediate Exam in Any Recognized Board in India.
  • Graduation Level Posts -Bachelor Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University in India.

How many vacancies are available for SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Recruitment?

Total Posts - 2065

  • General - 915
  • SC - 248
  • ST - 121
  • OBC - 599
  • EWS - 182

What is SSC Application Fee ?

Rs. 100/-

 

SSC Selection Posts Events Important Dates
SSC Selection Posts Phase 10 Registration Starting Date 12 May 2022
SSC Selection Posts Phase 10 Registration Last Date 13 June 2022
Last date and time for making online fee payment  15 June 2022
Last date and time for generation of offline Challan 16 June 2022
Last date for payment through Challan (during working
hours of Bank)		 18 June 2022
Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’
including online payment.		 20 June to 24 June 2022
SSC Selection Post Exam Date August 2022

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.