SSC Selection Post 10 Notification (Out) for 2065 Vacancies @ssc.nic.in: Check Direct Application Form Link Here

SSC Selection Post 10 Notification and Application Form has been released by the commission on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can apply from here.

SSC Selection Post 10 Recruitment 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the notification and actovated the online application link for hiring the candidates for the Selection Posts. We have provided the SSC Selection Post 10 Notification Link and SSC Selection Post 10 Online Application Link just below for the convenience of the candidates.

A total of 2065 vacancies will be filled for this year 2022. The candidates can check vacancy break-up through the PDF below.

Only those Applications which are successfully filled through the Website of the Commission and found in order shall be accepted. Candidates should go through the Recruitment Notice carefully before applying for the post and ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions like Age-Limit/ Essential Qualifications (EQs)/ Experience/ Category, etc. as indicated in this Notice.

What is SSC Selection Posts 10 Qualification?

Matric Level Posts Posts -10th Passed in Any Recognized Board in India.

Intermediate Level Posts - 10+2 Intermediate Exam in Any Recognized Board in India.

Graduation Level Posts -Bachelor Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University in India.

How many vacancies are available for SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Recruitment?

Total Posts - 2065

General - 915

SC - 248

ST - 121

OBC - 599

EWS - 182

What is SSC Application Fee ?

Rs. 100/-