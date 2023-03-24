SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2023: Apply Online at ssc.nic.in

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the notification for the recruitment of Selection Posts for Ladakh. Interested candidates can apply online from 24 March to 12 April 2023. SSC Selection Post Application Link is available on the official website of the commission - ssc.nic.in.

A total of 205 vacancies are notified for different posts in various departments of the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh. Applicants will be called for an online exam which is scheduled to be held in the month of June or July 2023. Candidates can check more details on SSC Selection Post Recruitment 2023.

SSC Selection Post Notification and Online Application Link

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Notification Click Here SSC Selection Post Ladakh Online Application Link Click Here

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Overview 2023

Name of the Organization Staff Selection Commission Name of the Post Selection Posts Vacancy 205 Registration Dates 24 March to 12 April 2023 Exam Date June-July 2023 (tentatively) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’

including online payment. 19 April to 22 April 2023

SSC Selection Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

A candidate must be a Citizen of India, and;

The candidate/ applicant must be a Resident of Ladakh and must possess a Resident Certificate as per format at Annexure-VII issued by a Competent Authority in accordance with the Union Territory of Ladakh Grant of Resident Certificate (Procedure) Order, 2021. A window for uploading the Resident Certificate will be provided starting from 24.04.2023 till 28.04.2023 (upto 1700) {tentatively} after the closing of Correction window for this examination.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Selection Criteria

Recruitment to Selection Posts will be made through Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh 2023: How to Apply for SSC Selection Posr Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates can apply online with the help of the following steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Register, if not registered and log in to the official website

Step 3: Go to ‘Apply’ – ‘Others’ – ‘Phase-XI/2023/Selection Posts’

Step 4: Select the post, fill the application form, and upload required document

Step 5: Pay the fee and submit the application

Application Fee:

Rs 100 (No fee for Women/SC/ST/PWD/ESM candidates).