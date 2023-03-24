SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2023: Apply Online at ssc.nic.in

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the notification for the recruitment of Selection Posts for Ladakh. Interested candidates can apply online from 24 March to 12 April 2023. SSC Selection Post Application Link is available on the official website of the commission - ssc.nic.in.

A total of 205 vacancies are notified for different posts in various departments of the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh. Applicants will be called for an online exam which is scheduled to be held in the month of June or July 2023.  Candidates can check more details on SSC Selection Post Recruitment 2023.

SSC Selection Post Notification and Online Application Link

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Overview 2023

Name of the Organization Staff Selection Commission
Name of the Post Selection Posts
Vacancy 205
Registration Dates  24 March to 12 April 2023
Exam Date June-July 2023 (tentatively) 
Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’
including online payment. 		 19 April to 22 April 2023

SSC Selection Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

A candidate must be a Citizen of India, and;

The candidate/ applicant must be a Resident of Ladakh and must possess a Resident Certificate as per format at Annexure-VII issued by a Competent Authority in accordance with the Union Territory of Ladakh Grant of Resident Certificate (Procedure) Order, 2021. A window for uploading the Resident Certificate will be provided starting from 24.04.2023 till 28.04.2023 (upto 1700) {tentatively} after the closing of Correction window for this examination.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh Selection Criteria

Recruitment to Selection Posts will be made through Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh 2023: How to Apply for SSC Selection Posr Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates can apply online with the help of the following steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Register, if not registered and log in to the official  website

Step 3: Go to ‘Apply’ – ‘Others’ – ‘Phase-XI/2023/Selection Posts’

Step 4: Select the post, fill the application form, and upload required document

Step 5: Pay the fee and submit the application

Application Fee:

Rs 100 (No fee for Women/SC/ST/PWD/ESM candidates).

 

FAQ

What is the last date to apply for SSC Ladakh Post 2023 ?

The last date to apply for SSC Ladakh Recruitment 2023 is 12 April 2023.

How many vacancies are available for SSC Selection Post Ladakh Recruitment 2023 ?

A total of 205 vacancies are notified for different posts in various departments of the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh.
