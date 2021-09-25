SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Recruitment 2021 for 3261 Vacancies: Registration Started @ssc.nic.in, Check Exam Date Here

taff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the application link for recruitment of various posts for the Graduates, 12th Passed and 10th Passed under Selection Post Phase 9 on ssc.nic.in

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Notification: Big Update! Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the application link for recruitment of various posts for the Graduates, 12th Passed and 10th Passed under Selection Post Phase 9 on ssc.nic.in. Aspiring candidates who want to get job under SSC can submit their SSC Selection Post Application on official website till 25 October 2021. It is to be noted that, candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should apply separately for each category of post.

The candidates will also required to pay application fee for which the link is active till 28 October 2021. However , they can submit fee through Challan on or before 01 November 2021.

Applicants who will successfully for SSC Selection Post Phase IX Recruitment 2021 will be called for an online exam in the month of January/February 2022.

A total of 3261vacancies are available for the post of DEO, Clerk, UDC, Sub-Inspector, Junior Computer, Instructor (Stenography) Lab Assistant, Office Attendant (MTS) Technical Operator, Store Keeper, Junior Engineer, Scientific Assistant, Field Assistant, Dietician, Technical Superintendent, Junior Computer etc.under Matriculation Level, Higher Secondary Level and Graduate & above Level.

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Notification

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Online Application Link

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Important Dates

Starting Date of online applications - 24 September 2021

Last Date of online applications – 25 October 2021

Last date for making online fee payment – 28 October 2021 (23.30 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan – 28 October 2021 (23.30 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) – 01 November 2021

Dates of Computer Based Examination: January/February 2022

SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 3261

GEN - 1366

SC - 477

ST - 249

OBC - 788

EWS - 381

Age Limit:

Eligibility Criteria for SSC Selection Post Phase 9

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Candidates should be 10th passed or 12th passed or Graduate as per the requirement of the posts

Selection Procedure for SSC Selection Post Phase 9

The selection will be done on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions.

How to Apply for SSC Selection Post Phase 9

The eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website www.ssc.nic.in

SSC Selection Post Phase 8 Application Fee:

Rs. 100/- (No Fee for SC/ST/PWD/ESM) can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan