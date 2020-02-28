SSC Phase 8 2020 Selection Posts Online Registration: 10th, 12th & Graduates can apply separately

SSC Phase 8 2020 Selection Post online application process has been commenced from 21st February 2020 and will last till 20th March 2020. SSC will conduct the Computer Based Examination (CBE) for Matriculation level, Higher Secondary Level, Graduation & above Level posts under Selection Post Phase-VII 2019 Examination from 10th to 12th June 2020. Candidates need to apply separately for Matriculation level, Higher Secondary Level, Graduation & above Level posts. Below are the important dates for SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Recruitment:

Important Dates for SSC Selection Phase-8 2020 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 21st Feb to 20th March 2020 (up to 23:59 PM) Last date for receipt of application 20th March 2020 (23:59 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 23rd March 2020 (23:59 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 23rd March 2020 (23:59 PM) Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) 25th March 2020 Date of Computer Based Examination 10th to 12th June 2020

How to Apply?

For the ease of candidates, we have listed down step by step process for filling the online application form of SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Recruitment. So, let’s look at the Application Process for the various posts under SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Recruitment:

Step-1: Go to SSC Official website

Go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission – www.ssc.nic.in, and click on the link ‘Apply’ highlighted in the image given below:

Step-2: Click on the link ‘Others’

A new page will open and here candidates need to click on the link ‘Others’ which will take you to the Application Page of SSC Selection Posts Phase-8 2020 Recruitment:

Step-3: Click on the link ‘Apply’

A new page will open where the candidates need to click on the link ‘Apply’ placed alongwith the Exam name ‘Phase-VIII/2020/Selection Posts’.

Step-4: Login as New User

After clicking on the apply link, candidates will be redirected to the home page where they have to login as a new user to apply for the SSC Selection Posts Phase-VIII (8) 2020:

Mode of Communication: Candidates should have a valid personal e-mail ID and mobile number. It should be kept active during the entire recruitment process. Registration number, password, and all other important communication will be sent on the same registered e-mail ID.

SSC 2020 Exam: (FAQs) Frequently Asked Questions

Step-5: Fill in the Basic Details

The website will take you the link where you have to fill the online application form. Candidates should apply only once for one post. Candidates will have to apply for each category of post separately and also pay fee for each category. Before proceeding with One-Time Registration, keep the following information/ documents ready:

Mobile Number (to be verified through OTP).

Email ID (to be verified through OTP).

Aadhaar Number. If Aadhaar Number is not available, please give one of the following ID Numbers. (You will be required to show the original document at a later stage):

Voter ID Card PAN Passport Driving License School/ College ID Employer ID (Govt./ PSU/ Private)

Information about the Board, Roll Number and Year of Passing the Matriculation (10th) Examination.

Disability Certificate Number, if you are a person with benchmark disability.

Step-6: Fill in the Additional Details

Give your preference for Examination Centers . A candidate may give the option for three centres, in the order of priority, within the same region. The choice for all three Centers must be given in the order of preference. No request for change of Centre of Examination will be considered later under any circumstances. Hence, the candidates should select the centers carefully and indicate the same correctly in their applications.

. A candidate may give the option for three centres, in the order of priority, within the same region. The choice for all three Centers must be given in the order of preference. No request for change of Centre of Examination will be considered later under any circumstances. Hence, the candidates should select the centers carefully and indicate the same correctly in their applications. If you are seeking age relaxation , select the appropriate age- relaxation category.

, select the appropriate age- relaxation category. Indicate your highest educational qualification .

. Provide information on whether you belong to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). This is applicable for only un-reserved candidates.

Step-5: Uploading of Scanned copy of Photograph and Signature

Candidates should upload the scanned (digital) image of their photograph and signature as per the process to be shared by SSC in Official Notification.

Photograph: Scanned colour passport size photograph in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB). Image dimension of the photograph should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height)

Signature: Scanned signature in JPEG format (10 to 20 KB) Image dimension of the signature should be about 4.0 cm (width) x 3.0 cm (height)

Note: Applications with blurred photograph and signature will be rejected.

Step-6: Application Fee

Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. The category wise examination fee payable is as under:

Category Applicable Fee General/ OBC Rs. 100 Women, SC, ST, PwD, & Ex-Servicemen Nil

Online fee can be paid by the candidates up to 23rd March 2020 (23:59 PM). However, candidates who wish to make the cash payment through Challan of SBI, may make the payment in cash at the Branches of SBI within the working hours of bank up to 25th March 2020 provided the Challan has been generated by them before 23rd March 2020 (23:59 PM).

Step-7: Final Submission of Application

Complete your declaration by clicking on “I agree” checkbox, fill up captcha code. Preview and verify the information provided by you and ‘Submit’ the Application. Before clicking on “Final submit”, make sure that you have filled all the details properly photograph and signatures are uploaded properly by checking previews of photograph and signature.

After successful submission of the online application, candidates must take a printout of the application form for submitting the same along with the requisite documents, duly self-attested, as and when called for by the Commission after the conduct of Computer Based Examination.