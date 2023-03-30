SSC New Exam Calendar 2023 Out @ssc.nic.in: Check Schedule For SI, CHSL, CGL, MT, Selection Post XI and Others

SSC New Exam Calendar 2023: Staff Selection Commission has released the New Exam Calendar for many exams including Multi-Tasking (NT-Staff),SI,CHSL, CGL and others on its official website-ssc.nic.in. Download PDF.

SSC New Exam Calendar 2023 OUT: Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Exam Calendar for many exams including Multi-Tasking (NT-Staff),Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2022, Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2022 (TierII),Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) and others on its official website. Commission Commission has decided to conduct the above examinations in May, June & July 2023. All such candidates who are part of various rounds of the selection process for the above examination can download the SSC Exam Calendar 2023 from the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the SSC Exam Calendar 2023 directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, SSC will be conducting the Multi-Tasking (NT-Staff) Examination, 2022 from 02.05.2023 to 19.05.2023 & 13.06.2023 to 20.06.2023.

The (Tier-II) exam for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police

Forces Examination, 2022 will be held on 02.05.2023. The Commission has decided to conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2022 (TierII) on 26.06.2023.

Commission will be conducting the Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023 & Selection Posts/Ladakh/2023 from 27.06.2023 to 30.06.2023. The Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) will be held from 14.07.2023 to 27.07.2023.

SSC New Exam Calendar 2023: Overview

Name of Examination Schedule of Examination Multi-Tasking (NT-Staff)

Examination, 2022 02.05.2023 to 19.05.2023 &

13.06.2023 to 20.06.2023 Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2022 (Tier-II) 02.05.2023 Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2022 (TierII) 26.06.2023 Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023 & Selection Posts/Ladakh/2023 27.06.2023 to 30.06.2023 Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) 14.07.2023 to 27.07.2023

You can download the SSC Exam Calendar 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: SSC Exam Calendar 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC)-

Step 2: Go to the Latest News section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link Schedule of Examination (64.88 KB) given on the homepage

Step 4:You will get the SSC Exam Calendar 2023 in a new window.

Step 5: Download SSC Exam Calendar 2023 and save the same for future reference.