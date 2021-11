SSC SR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 Released @sscsr.gov.in, Download Southern Region Call Letter Here

SSC SR GD Constable Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the admit card of online exam for the recruitment of GD Constable on sscsr.gov.in. SSC GD Constable Paper 1 Exam is scheduled to be held from 16 November to 15 December 2021. Candidates can download SSC SR Admit Card from 11 November 2021 onwards as per schedule below:

SSC SR GD Constable Admit Card 2021

Date of Exam Date of Downloading SSC SR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 From To 16-11-2021 11 November 2021 16 November 2021 17-11-2021 12 November 2021 17 November 2021 18-11-2021 13 November 2021 18 November 2021 22-11-2021 17 November 2021 22 November 2021 23-11-2021 18 November 2021 23 November 2021 24-11-2021 19 November 2021 24 November 2021 25-11-2021 20 November 2021 25 November 2021 26-11-2021 21 November 2021 26 November 2021 29-11-2021 24 November 2021 29 November 2021 30-11-2021 25 November 2021 30 November 2021 01-12-2021 26 November 2021 01 December 2021 02-12-2021 27-11-2021 02 December 2021 03-12-2021 28-11-2021 03 December 2021 06-12-2021 01 December 2021 06 December 2021 07-12-2021 02 December 2021 07 December 2021 08-12-2021 03 December 2021 08 December 2021 09-12-2021 04 December 2021 09December 2021 10-12-2021 05 December 2021 10 December 2021 13-12-2021 08 December 2021 13 December 2021 14-12-2021 09 December 2021 14 December 2021 15-12-2021 10 December 2021 15 December 2021

Candidates must carry an original photo identity card having the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) as printed on the Admit Card. If photo identity card does not have the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) then the candidate must carry an additional certificate (in original) as proof of their Date of Birth. In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and photo ID/the certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

How to Download SSC SR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 ?